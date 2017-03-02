WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

 
Post a reply

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 2:01 pm
Hicks Is A God User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 10:19 pm
Posts: 431
Location: Born in the Wire, now live in the town of the Spire
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 5,689
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 12 v 28 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Brown
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Castleford by 4
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hull FC by 8
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) St Helens by 12
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 6
Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Wigan by 14
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 2:31 pm
Hatfield Town Wire Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2015 7:20 pm
Posts: 351
5200
Salford 10 wire 24
Lineham
9 mins
Clarke
8
Castle ford by 6
Hull by 4
Saints by 10
Dragons by 14
Wigan by 6

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:10 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7499
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 5560
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 20 v 30 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 6 min
e) Last try (any team, player not time):Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9

g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Cas by 6
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hudds by 6
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) Wakefield by 6
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Cats by 12
Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Wigan by 12
once a wire always a wire

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 4:54 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2485
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium,) : 5,250
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 18 v 26 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 12 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Clark
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Cas by 12
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hudds by 6
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) Saints by 6
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Cats by 18
Thugs v Leigh (Saturday) Thugs by 10

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:07 pm
marshman777 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Feb 07, 2012 4:24 pm
Posts: 436
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium,) : 6250
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 10 v 24 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 18 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Cas by 14
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hudds by 8
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) Saints by 18
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Cats by 16
Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Wigan by 22
2016 - "This is our Year"

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:25 pm
MikeyWire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat May 26, 2007 1:10 pm
Posts: 3371
Location: Still waiting for the title
A) 5,850
B) Salford 24-14 Wire
C) Atkins
D) 12 mins
E) O'Brien
F) 8

G) Cas by 18
Hudds by 8
Saints by 14
Cats by 18
Wigan by 32
Follow me on Twitter @MikeyWire

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:41 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 685
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000):- 5,700
b) Score and Winning team:- Salford 18 v 29 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):- savelio
d) Time of first try:-6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time):- savelio
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 8

g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) - Cas by 14
Huddersfield v Hull FC - (Friday) Hudds by 6
St Helens v Wakefield - (Friday) Saints by 8
Catalans v Widnes - (Saturday) Catalans by 16
Wigan v Leigh - (Saturday) Wigan by 14

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:30 pm
Gazwire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1350
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 6202
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 16 v 24 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): clark
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Castleford by 16
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hull FC by 4
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) St Helens by 20
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 26
Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Wigan by 22

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:31 pm
Fourpointtry User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 14, 2006 6:05 pm
Posts: 446
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000):- 6543
b) Score and Winning team:- Salford 10 v 22 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):- Atkins
d) Time of first try:-9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time):- Savelio
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 5

g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) - Cas by 8
Huddersfield v Hull FC - (Friday) Hull by 2
St Helens v Wakefield - (Friday) Saints by 12
Catalans v Widnes - (Saturday) Catalans by 10
Wigan v Leigh - (Saturday) Wigan by 22

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:48 pm
Warrington Wolf User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 13, 2008 6:38 pm
Posts: 2830
Location: Great Sankey
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 5,890
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 16v 24Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Savellio
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Castleford by 12
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hull FC by 14
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) St Helens by 20
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 14
Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Wigan by 26
To some greatness comes naturally
In Smith we trust
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, Fatbelly, Fletcher-end-red, Fourpointtry, Ganson's Optician, Gazwire, rubber duckie, ScouseWire, SecondRowSaint, silver2, So Grose but So Good, Stitch, theadore, Warrington Wolf and 200 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,8772,20975,8044,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
18-26
BRISBANE
TV  
...Full time - LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}