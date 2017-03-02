|
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 5,689
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 12 v 28 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Brown
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Castleford by 4
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hull FC by 8
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) St Helens by 12
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 6
Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Wigan by 14
Thu Mar 02, 2017 2:31 pm
5200
Salford 10 wire 24
Lineham
9 mins
Clarke
8
Castle ford by 6
Hull by 4
Saints by 10
Dragons by 14
Wigan by 6
Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:10 pm
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 5560
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 20 v 30 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 6 min
e) Last try (any team, player not time):Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9
g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Cas by 6
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hudds by 6
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) Wakefield by 6
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Cats by 12
Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Wigan by 12
Thu Mar 02, 2017 4:54 pm
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium,) : 5,250
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 18 v 26 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 12 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Clark
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Cas by 12
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hudds by 6
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) Saints by 6
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Cats by 18
Thugs v Leigh (Saturday) Thugs by 10
Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:07 pm
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium,) : 6250
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 10 v 24 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 18 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Cas by 14
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hudds by 8
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) Saints by 18
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Cats by 16
Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Wigan by 22
Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:25 pm
A) 5,850
B) Salford 24-14 Wire
C) Atkins
D) 12 mins
E) O'Brien
F) 8
G) Cas by 18
Hudds by 8
Saints by 14
Cats by 18
Wigan by 32
Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:41 pm
CW8
Cheeky half-back
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000):- 5,700
b) Score and Winning team:- Salford 18 v 29 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):- savelio
d) Time of first try:-6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time):- savelio
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 8
g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) - Cas by 14
Huddersfield v Hull FC - (Friday) Hudds by 6
St Helens v Wakefield - (Friday) Saints by 8
Catalans v Widnes - (Saturday) Catalans by 16
Wigan v Leigh - (Saturday) Wigan by 14
Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:30 pm
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 6202
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 16 v 24 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): clark
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Castleford by 16
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hull FC by 4
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) St Helens by 20
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 26
Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Wigan by 22
Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:31 pm
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000):- 6543
b) Score and Winning team:- Salford 10 v 22 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):- Atkins
d) Time of first try:-9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time):- Savelio
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 5
g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) - Cas by 8
Huddersfield v Hull FC - (Friday) Hull by 2
St Helens v Wakefield - (Friday) Saints by 12
Catalans v Widnes - (Saturday) Catalans by 10
Wigan v Leigh - (Saturday) Wigan by 22
Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:48 pm
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 5,890
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 16v 24Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Savellio
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Castleford by 12
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hull FC by 14
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) St Helens by 20
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 14
Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Wigan by 26
