Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:43 pm
ScouseWire
Joined: Tue Sep 13, 2011 12:03 pm
Posts: 400
Location: The Top 8
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 4837
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 20 v 24 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Daryl Clark
d) Time of first try: 8 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Junior Sau
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Cas by 8
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 8
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) Saints by 4
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 8
Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Wigan by 10
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 4:40 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 209
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 5000
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 10 v 24 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Ryan Atkins
d) Time of first try: 11 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Tom LIneham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Cas by 18
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 12
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) Saints by 12
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 18
Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Wigan by 24

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:24 pm
Barbed Wire
Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 780
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 6,400
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 14 v 28 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 16 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Russell
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Castleford by 20
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hull FC by 12
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) Wakey by 4
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 8
Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Wigan by 14

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 7:48 pm
Wire Weaver
Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 12:50 pm
Posts: 311
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 5.400
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 10 v 20 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Cas by 12
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hudds by 8
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) Sts by 12
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Cats by 12
Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Wigan by 18

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:14 pm
Bobby_Peru
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1747
Location: Just turning your corner now
A) 5100
B) Salford 18-24 Wire
C) Lineham
D) 8 mins
E) Brown
F) 7
G)

Cas by 10
Hull by 6
Saints by 12
Catalans by 14
Wigan by 12
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:35 am
A.C.WIRE
Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:41 am
Posts: 364
Location: In Tony Smiths Wonderful World Of Progress
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000):- 4,880
b) Score and Winning team:- Salford 14 v 22 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):- Atkins
d) Time of first try:-7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time):- Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):- 6

g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) - Cas by 8
Huddersfield v Hull FC - (Friday) Hull by 6
St Helens v Wakefield - (Friday) Saints by 12
Catalans v Widnes - (Saturday) Catalans by 14
Wigan v Leigh - (Saturday) Wigan by 10
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:01 am
Johnkendal
Joined: Mon Apr 09, 2007 7:19 pm
Posts: 414
Location: A home game is 70 miles away but still worth it!
[quote="matt6169"]a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 5000
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 12. 22Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 7
e) Last try (any team, player not time): lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Cas By 12
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) hull by 10
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) Stains 20
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Cats By 24
Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Pies by 14

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:04 pm
LOngbarn Wire
Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 984
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 4,865
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 16 v 28 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 8
e) Last try (any team, player not time): O'Brien
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Cas by 10
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Giants by 4
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) Saints by 12
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalan by 20
Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Wigan by 22

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:21 pm
Alffi_7
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 653
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 5,450
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 14 v 26 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 6
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 5

g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Cas by 12
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 12
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) Saints by 12
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalan by 16
Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Wigan by 18

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Salford Away

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:38 pm
Gaz3376
Joined: Tue Feb 02, 2010 9:08 am
Posts: 266
a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 5,395
b) Score and Winning team: Salford 14 v 34 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 8
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Castleford by 6
Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hull FC by 2
St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) St Helens by 8
Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 8
Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Wigan by 12
