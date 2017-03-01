a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000): 4837

b) Score and Winning team: Salford 20 v 24 Warrington

c) First try (Wire player): Daryl Clark

d) Time of first try: 8 mins

e) Last try (any team, player not time): Junior Sau

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7



g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday) Cas by 8

Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday) Hull by 8

St Helens v Wakefield (Friday) Saints by 4

Catalans v Widnes (Saturday) Catalans by 8

Wigan v Leigh (Saturday) Wigan by 10