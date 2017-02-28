Will we get off the mark this week as we travel up the A57 to Salford, or will the 'good' doctor and his charges including the sensational GOB see to it that the forum remains in meltdown and the team remain bottom of SL?



Good luck



a) Crowd (AJ Bell Stadium, Capacity 12,000):

b) Score and Winning team: Salford 0 v 0 Warrington

c) First try (Wire player):

d) Time of first try:

e) Last try (any team, player not time):

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):



g) Castleford v Leeds (Thursday)

Huddersfield v Hull FC (Friday)

St Helens v Wakefield (Friday)

Catalans v Widnes (Saturday)

Wigan v Leigh (Saturday)