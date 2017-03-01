WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rangi Chase

Re: Rangi Chase

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 6:45 pm
debaser
beefy1 wrote:
He's had "an altercation" at a taxi rank by all accounts.
I don't know how true this is, but there was a guy on twitter yesterday that claimed to have seen the whole incident. He said that Rangi avoided conflict as much as he could, but in the end was left with no choice but to defend himself.


No choice? There is always a choice. He is quite pacy. He could have legged it.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Rangi Chase

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 10:36 am
Scarey71
Didn't some gassed up idiots think having a pop at Reihana and McDermott in a Wibsey Take-away establishment was a great idea at some point? Or did I dream that?

Re: Rangi Chase

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:24 pm
Errol Stock
This one is an interesting read

http://www.totalrl.com/forums/index.php?/topic/296530-oh-dear-rangi/&do=findComment&comment=3489364

Re: Rangi Chase

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 1:48 pm
HamsterChops
Errol Stock wrote:
This one is an interesting read

http://www.totalrl.com/forums/index.php?/topic/296530-oh-dear-rangi/&do=findComment&comment=3489364



Fryston Warriors are certainly fast becoming the most hated club in the land eh?

Re: Rangi Chase

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 2:45 pm
this_cougar_outfit
HamsterChops wrote:
Fryston Warriors are certainly fast becoming the most hated club in the land eh?


The most oppressive atmosphere at the cup game, unfortunately the hosts who manage the Featherstone ground didn't help much. Im quite thick skinned and have played in the pennine league, but the stories I've heard from Keighley fans some with less abled kids and vulnerable people etc are quite sickening. The match referee and commissioner etc completely clueless how to deal with it with their 'fans' and players/staff all mixed in on the touchline waiting for it all to kick off.

Thankfully not many traveled to that game, had it have been a large crowd it probably would've turned into a riot. If this fella that beat Chase up is affiliated with Fryston then that info needs to be given to the RFL

Re: Rangi Chase

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:43 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
HamsterChops wrote:
Fryston Warriors are certainly fast becoming the most hated club in the land eh?


Haven't they always been? Played against them a few times and all they do is be dirty in the ruck, cause fights or when there is any handbags (grabbing each other but not doing anything) they are always the ones who throw the punch. The video against Keighley showed exactly what they are like, and the comments made by their player on Facebook shows the lack of basic English and brains.

There are many instances on Youtube of Fryston fighting/brawling. There is one game in particular against Sharlston where it just kicks off every 5 mins....
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
