beefy1 wrote:
He's had "an altercation" at a taxi rank by all accounts.
I don't know how true this is, but there was a guy on twitter yesterday that claimed to have seen the whole incident. He said that Rangi avoided conflict as much as he could, but in the end was left with no choice but to defend himself.
No choice? There is always a choice. He is quite pacy. He could have legged it.