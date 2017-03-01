HamsterChops wrote: Fryston Warriors are certainly fast becoming the most hated club in the land eh?

The most oppressive atmosphere at the cup game, unfortunately the hosts who manage the Featherstone ground didn't help much. Im quite thick skinned and have played in the pennine league, but the stories I've heard from Keighley fans some with less abled kids and vulnerable people etc are quite sickening. The match referee and commissioner etc completely clueless how to deal with it with their 'fans' and players/staff all mixed in on the touchline waiting for it all to kick off.Thankfully not many traveled to that game, had it have been a large crowd it probably would've turned into a riot. If this fella that beat Chase up is affiliated with Fryston then that info needs to be given to the RFL