beefy1 wrote: He's had "an altercation" at a taxi rank by all accounts.

I don't know how true this is, but there was a guy on twitter yesterday that claimed to have seen the whole incident. He said that Rangi avoided conflict as much as he could, but in the end was left with no choice but to defend himself.

Unfortunately this is the issue he is going to have. Idiots tanked up will see him as an easy target to wind up. Feel sorry for him because since returning to Cas he seems to have settled right down again