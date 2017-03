[quote="Cripesginger"]After an 'incident' the Castleford club have subjected Rangi Chase to an 'internal investigation'.Times are hard but surely the club should have paid for a medical professional !Come on Cas its the 21st century. http://www.totalrl.com/castleford-drop- ... stigation/ [/quoteBecause of some of Cas Muppets on Social Media, I really really want to be be able to jump up and down , and generally have a rant about Cas!Alas, from what I can see they have done everything right. Initially an internal investigation is what is legally required ( nothing to do with penny pinching), a investigation report is made and then if necessary it is taken further and at that point recommendations may be made to pay for support.While I hate to support Cas, I am proud to see how a RL club has dealt with it so far.