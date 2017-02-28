Piratezeek wrote:
Supposedly hit a women and broke a blokes jaw. It doesn't look good either way. A professional shouldn't be putting himself in situations like that whatever the case. Hasn't he heard of über ?
As usual, the story has been exaggerated.
My understanding is that he was confronted by 4-5 idiots, tried to walk away but they persued him and it ended up in a minor scuffle.
The issue is that he has put himself in this situation. He is making himself an easy target for the drunken idiots.
