Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 2:33 pm
ploinerrhino
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 765
:CRAZY:

Re: RANGI = OH DEAR

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 2:45 pm
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7724
Location: SWMC Coach
Why are folk surprised?
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: RANGI = OH DEAR

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:23 pm
ploinerrhino
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 765
not sure they are surprised . biggest worry for Cas is his drinking partner is Zak

Re: RANGI = OH DEAR

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:57 pm
Backwoodsman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 911
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
ploinerrhino wrote:
:CRAZY:

Information please.

Re: RANGI = OH DEAR

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 5:09 pm
ryano
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 4:02 am
Posts: 2798
Suspended pending internal investigation after a supposed brawl with some gompers in Pontefract on Saturday. By all accounts he was left with no choice but to act against 4 or 5 lads (Fryston Warriors? :lol: ) giving him grief at a taxi rank. Rumours that he's been sacked too. No idea if any/all or none of this is true but I'd take him on if he's available.
"Arguably the best Rugby League side certainly in the last 40 years!" Phil Clarke.

Re: RANGI = OH DEAR

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 5:19 pm
Backwoodsman
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 911
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
ryano wrote:
Suspended pending internal investigation after a supposed brawl with some gompers in Pontefract on Saturday. By all accounts he was left with no choice but to act against 4 or 5 lads (Fryston Warriors? :lol: ) giving him grief at a taxi rank. Rumours that he's been sacked too. No idea if any/all or none of this is true but I'd take him on if he's available.

Thanks

Re: RANGI = OH DEAR

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 5:48 pm
Piratezeek

Joined: Sun Aug 28, 2016 11:47 pm
Posts: 37
Supposedly hit a women and broke a blokes jaw. It doesn't look good either way. A professional shouldn't be putting himself in situations like that whatever the case. Hasn't he heard of über ?

Re: RANGI = OH DEAR

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 6:15 pm
craigizzard
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3685
Piratezeek wrote:
Supposedly hit a women and broke a blokes jaw. It doesn't look good either way. A professional shouldn't be putting himself in situations like that whatever the case. Hasn't he heard of über ?


I doubt anyone in Pontefract has heard of Uber, unless that's the name of a horse.

Re: RANGI = OH DEAR

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:16 pm
nottinghamtiger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1886
Piratezeek wrote:
Supposedly hit a women and broke a blokes jaw. It doesn't look good either way. A professional shouldn't be putting himself in situations like that whatever the case. Hasn't he heard of über ?


As usual, the story has been exaggerated.
My understanding is that he was confronted by 4-5 idiots, tried to walk away but they persued him and it ended up in a minor scuffle.
The issue is that he has put himself in this situation. He is making himself an easy target for the drunken idiots.

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Bullseye, C O Jones, cheekydiddles, Emagdnim13, Gotcha, Hutchyfromcas, Jrrhino, Maverick Rhino, nottinghamtiger, redeverready, rugbyleague88, Sal Paradise, SmokeyTA, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, The Phantom Horseman, ThePrinter, time will tell, tomlufc, WF Rhino and 389 guests

