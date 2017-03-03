WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chase sacked ?

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:41 am
altofts wildcat
Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3432
alegend wrote:
Made us play five drives and a klck

The only time we played 5 drives and a Kick under kear was in 2011 when we had a squad put together on a shoe string. Even when we did play it, it was actually very effective and we won more games that season than most thought we would.

I dont think Kear is a God like person like some people do but I think he was an excellent coach for us but when he left I think his cycle had come to an end and it was his time to go.

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:47 am
Wildmoggy
Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 12:25 pm
Posts: 205
vastman wrote:
It's no more or less flawed than if you said dropping him wouldn't make a difference. It's an opinion based on what I see, clearly I can't prove or disprove it only Chester can do that.


I assume your tongue is firmly in your cheek as re. picking him on sunny days?! Or else if it clouds up at ten to 3 you're pretty much f****d aren't you?! :lol: I'm sure Fifita would like a bit of sun on his back and firmer grounds, as would Johnstone, Kyle Wood, pretty much anyone who's fleet of foot and elusive etc? I didn't see Luke Gale having too many problems last night running at full pelt, side stepping, supporting, in sticky conditions?? At the end of the day, the season runs from Feb to October encompassing all weather conditions, yes Miller probably is more effective on firmer grounds, but like I've said, he's not the only one. Basically he's now the Mark Conway of this bunch, if the team isn't winning it's more than likely his fault according to most.

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:55 am
alegend

Joined: Tue Jun 19, 2012 7:32 pm
Posts: 48
Ok I will lay of Kear wish people would lay of Miller, the grounds are soft but still does a lot of work defending

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:09 am
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6576
Location: Out of the loop
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Made top 5 or wsas it 6?
Beat Cas home and away?

Next anybody

You can't beat having a bit of the Simpsons mentality :roll:

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:16 am
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6576
Location: Out of the loop
poplar cats alive wrote:
Saved us from relegation.

Well thankfully Chester hasn't had to achieve that yet, you must have been ecstatic with Chester's efforts last season by easily surpassing your expectations of saving us from relegation.

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:44 am
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1199
Didn't Miller score a hat-trick a couple of seasons back in our first home game of the season against Hull KR? In the middle of February? Obviously he's a better player in the dry but then so are probably 90% of the players in superleague. It's not that he can't do it, more that he just isn't and it's for that reason that Finn might be a better option alongside Williams right now. Unlikely to happen though.

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:43 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5775
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
chissitt wrote:
You can't beat having a bit of the Simpsons mentality :roll:



DOH! :DRUNK:
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:33 pm
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6576
Location: Out of the loop
chissitt wrote:
You can't beat having a bit of the Simpsons mentality :roll:

Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
DOH! :DRUNK:

I see you seem to slip into the Simpson muppet mode quite easily :lol:

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 7:24 pm
Joined: Fri Oct 26, 2012 7:27 pm
Posts: 695
sorry dont quiet get the meaning of your reference to mark conway wild moggy, but having coached mark from 16 yrs old to turning pro and for 4 yrs in the same period the yorkshire u17s i can say no one came near to him for skill and flair,trying to work out your meaning with him and miller, can i say in my oppinion there is no comparison

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:24 pm
Upanunder

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 73
try scorer wrote:
sorry dont quiet get the meaning of your reference to mark conway wild moggy, but having coached mark from 16 yrs old to turning pro and for 4 yrs in the same period the yorkshire u17s i can say no one came near to him for skill and flair,trying to work out your meaning with him and miller, can i say in my oppinion there is no comparison


I think he's saying that Miller is now the default go-to player to blame if we lose, like Mark Conway was.
Its neither fair nor accurate to blame a loss on one player, but that's the way it goes on the walk home down Sugar lane.
M Conway could do no wrong in my eyes, even when they made him play 6 and put Billy or Nige at 7, he always did his job well, but like Miller he's an easier target than the entire team.
I can't think of a better more consistent 7 we've had since.
c}