alegend wrote:
Made us play five drives and a klck
The only time we played 5 drives and a Kick under kear was in 2011 when we had a squad put together on a shoe string. Even when we did play it, it was actually very effective and we won more games that season than most thought we would.
I dont think Kear is a God like person like some people do but I think he was an excellent coach for us but when he left I think his cycle had come to an end and it was his time to go.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:47 am
vastman wrote:
It's no more or less flawed than if you said dropping him wouldn't make a difference. It's an opinion based on what I see, clearly I can't prove or disprove it only Chester can do that.
I assume your tongue is firmly in your cheek as re. picking him on sunny days?! Or else if it clouds up at ten to 3 you're pretty much f****d aren't you?!
I'm sure Fifita would like a bit of sun on his back and firmer grounds, as would Johnstone, Kyle Wood, pretty much anyone who's fleet of foot and elusive etc? I didn't see Luke Gale having too many problems last night running at full pelt, side stepping, supporting, in sticky conditions?? At the end of the day, the season runs from Feb to October encompassing all weather conditions, yes Miller probably is more effective on firmer grounds, but like I've said, he's not the only one. Basically he's now the Mark Conway of this bunch, if the team isn't winning it's more than likely his fault according to most.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:55 am
Ok I will lay of Kear wish people would lay of Miller, the grounds are soft but still does a lot of work defending
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:09 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Made top 5 or wsas it 6?
Beat Cas home and away?
Next anybody
You can't beat having a bit of the Simpsons mentality
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:16 am
poplar cats alive wrote:
Saved us from relegation.
Well thankfully Chester hasn't had to achieve that yet, you must have been ecstatic with Chester's efforts last season by easily surpassing your expectations of saving us from relegation.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 11:44 am
Didn't Miller score a hat-trick a couple of seasons back in our first home game of the season against Hull KR? In the middle of February? Obviously he's a better player in the dry but then so are probably 90% of the players in superleague. It's not that he can't do it, more that he just isn't and it's for that reason that Finn might be a better option alongside Williams right now. Unlikely to happen though.
Fri Mar 03, 2017 2:43 pm
chissitt wrote:
You can't beat having a bit of the Simpsons mentality
DOH!
Fri Mar 03, 2017 6:33 pm
chissitt wrote:
You can't beat having a bit of the Simpsons mentality
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
DOH!
I see you seem to slip into the Simpson muppet mode quite easily
