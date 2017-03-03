vastman wrote: It's no more or less flawed than if you said dropping him wouldn't make a difference. It's an opinion based on what I see, clearly I can't prove or disprove it only Chester can do that.

I assume your tongue is firmly in your cheek as re. picking him on sunny days?! Or else if it clouds up at ten to 3 you're pretty much f****d aren't you?!I'm sure Fifita would like a bit of sun on his back and firmer grounds, as would Johnstone, Kyle Wood, pretty much anyone who's fleet of foot and elusive etc? I didn't see Luke Gale having too many problems last night running at full pelt, side stepping, supporting, in sticky conditions?? At the end of the day, the season runs from Feb to October encompassing all weather conditions, yes Miller probably is more effective on firmer grounds, but like I've said, he's not the only one. Basically he's now the Mark Conway of this bunch, if the team isn't winning it's more than likely his fault according to most.