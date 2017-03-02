WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chase sacked ?

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:35 pm
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30012
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
It was mentioned on face book yesterday, don't know if its still there. Being reported now that Rocky has been suspended by Leigh over the same incident.


Hampshire? he's been named in the Leigh squad for tomorrow's game at Wigan.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:10 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25477
Location: Poodle Power!
TrinityIHC wrote:
I dunno about the whole dropping Miller thing. I think he gives us an extra dimension when attacking and knows how to find the try line.

Agree with the point about him being more effective on a dry track but still a bit too early to be making changes to key positions at this point. We battled hard against a very physical Hull side and had the better of Hudds for much of that game - we could easily be on 4 points by now.


He does add an extra dimension definitely - but not in the mud and that's what it's like at the moment.

Often surprises me how many Aussies manage to get to grips with conditions they have little experience of which is a testament to them but Miller for me isn't one of them - for me he's a sunny day player and I have no issue with that so long as it's a sunny day when he plays.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:13 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25477
Location: Poodle Power!
Wildmoggy wrote:
The main real flaw in your argument is, can you 'prove' that for certain dropping Miller benefits the team and makes us win games and not suffer a couple of narrow defeats as we have done so far?! You can't know for sure that if Williams & Finn started at halfback in the two losses, then one or both of those games the result would had been different?? Seems to me that Miller is still an easy 'scapegoat' figure for some yes we all have our favourites, and maybe would slightly disagree with team selection, that's the nature of the beast. If say in April and beyond when it does (hopefully) warm up and dry up, and we lose certain games, then it can't be Millers' fault because he has the required underfoot conditions you say he needs, and therefore the team needs to succeed??!!


It's no more or less flawed than if you said dropping him wouldn't make a difference. It's an opinion based on what I see, clearly I can't prove or disprove it only Chester can do that.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:49 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1274
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Hampshire? he's been named in the Leigh squad for tomorrow's game at Wigan.

Yep, apologies I quoted it from something on another forum.

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:52 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1274
vastman wrote:
I have been saying this for the last two years - Miller has no RL brain at all and I don't think he ever will. He's fantastic to watch on a dry pitch when the packs on top and he can occasionally unlock a defence with some individual stuff but he offers nothing to his team mates.

A warning to Chester who I like - drop Miller for now - put Finn and Williams together - if you don''t it will be the first thing Kear does when he takes over from you in the next eight weeks - mark my words. :(


Not often I agree with you Vasty but I'm 100% with you on all of this.
Kear has done it before.
Kear has done it before.

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:30 am
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6567
Location: Out of the loop
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
Not often I agree with you Vasty but I'm 100% with you on all of this.
Kear has done it before.
Kear has done it before.

Just out of interest, what has Kear done before at Wakefield that Chester hasn't?

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:50 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5773
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Made top 5 or wsas it 6?
Beat Cas home and away?

Next anybody
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:55 am
alegend

Joined: Tue Jun 19, 2012 7:32 pm
Posts: 46
Made us play five drives and a klck

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:09 am
poplar cats alive
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 371
Saved us from relegation.
