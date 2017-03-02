TrinityIHC wrote:
I dunno about the whole dropping Miller thing. I think he gives us an extra dimension when attacking and knows how to find the try line.
Agree with the point about him being more effective on a dry track but still a bit too early to be making changes to key positions at this point. We battled hard against a very physical Hull side and had the better of Hudds for much of that game - we could easily be on 4 points by now.
He does add an extra dimension definitely - but not in the mud and that's what it's like at the moment.
Often surprises me how many Aussies manage to get to grips with conditions they have little experience of which is a testament to them but Miller for me isn't one of them - for me he's a sunny day player and I have no issue with that so long as it's a sunny day when he plays.