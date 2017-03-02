newgroundb4wakey wrote:
It was mentioned on face book yesterday, don't know if its still there. Being reported now that Rocky has been suspended by Leigh over the same incident.
Hampshire? he's been named in the Leigh squad for tomorrow's game at Wigan.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, djcool, Her in doors, Hessle Roader, jakeyg95, JBURT82, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, PHe, Redscat, Sandal Cat, Spookdownunder, steadygetyerboots-on, The Dreadnought, TrinFanX, Wakefield No 1, wakeytrin, WF Rhino, Willzay and 241 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}