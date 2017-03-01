|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1736
|
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
It was mentioned on face book yesterday, don't know if its still there. Being reported now that Rocky has been suspended by Leigh over the same incident.
Good lad Rocky
|
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 5:56 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1270
|
JINJER wrote:
Ok, I'll temper my question a little, you called the guy the "ringleader", is he in the public eye, or his he a ringleader as in a well known local hard man?
The way you've phrased the question I've a feeling you know already and just want me to confirm it.
|
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:18 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25474
Location: Poodle Power!
|
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Not what I am saying Kirmudgeonly, we have plenty of standard players, tough fit lads who will run at brick walls if required. what we dont have is a single player who can make a pass that allows said standard player to run round the brick wall. Just look at what Ashurst has to contend with every week playing outside Miller, he gets 10 passes every match where he gets two defenders clobbering him the moment he receives the pass. Finn can make a pass but not from dummy half. Lets hope we have not seen all that Williams has to offer. If a player with Chase`s ability was available to us then we would be mad to not have an interest. Do you think Tim Smith would have opened up the Hudds defense : answer yes he would, he was a total idiot but boy could he play rugby
I have been saying this for the last two years - Miller has no RL brain at all and I don't think he ever will. He's fantastic to watch on a dry pitch when the packs on top and he can occasionally unlock a defence with some individual stuff but he offers nothing to his team mates.
A warning to Chester who I like - drop Miller for now - put Finn and Williams together - if you don''t it will be the first thing Kear does when he takes over from you in the next eight weeks - mark my words.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:45 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6066
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
|
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
The way you've phrased the question I've a feeling you know already and just want me to confirm it.
Not a clue mate, just trying to get a clearer picture in my head as to what's gone on.
|
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:52 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 67
|
vastman wrote:
I have been saying this for the last two years - Miller has no RL brain at all and I don't think he ever will. He's fantastic to watch on a dry pitch when the packs on top and he can occasionally unlock a defence with some individual stuff but he offers nothing to his team mates.
A warning to Chester who I like - drop Miller for now - put Finn and Williams together - if you don''t it will be the first thing Kear does when he takes over from you in the next eight weeks - mark my words.
well you're a bundle of joyous optimism aren't you
we've only payed 2 games and you want chester out and kear in
I dunno who to ring first, the Samaritans, A & E or a funeral director.........with Saints away Friday night, I doubt you'll make the weekend at this rate...
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:28 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25474
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Upanunder wrote:
well you're a bundle of joyous optimism aren't you
we've only payed 2 games and you want chester out and kear in
I dunno who to ring first, the Samaritans, A & E or a funeral director.........with Saints away Friday night, I doubt you'll make the weekend at this rate...
Typical banality and mutual back slapping that now typifies this snowflake forum these days.
Spotting a players limitations is not negative it's sensible especially when it's been apparent for three seasons.
It's horses for courses and Miller simply can't do what we need especially in the heavier conditions of the early season - I didn't make that theory up - check it out.
At the moment we are just wasting a talent in scenario in which he can't shine. When your whole game depends on sure footed agility and blistering off the mark speed and the innate ability to support the man with the ball then now isn't your time.
We have a bigger better squad now why not use it. You look at great managers like Alex Ferguson - he was always willing to leave out his best players if he thought the team would function better without them for that particular moment.
As for my Chester comment, is it just me who's clocked this. There cannot be a more vulnerable Manager in the competition probably in sport at the moment than he. It may or may not have been planned this way but Chester is the only Coach who has sat next to him a man who most sensible people consider to be a high quality and far more experienced Coach with a genuine track record of success who could take over at a moments notice - come on the clock is ticking for Chester so he needs to get it right and for me at the moment Miller is the wrong man for the job - in two month time he may well be the right one.
Looking out of my window I still see it as heavy under foot even on a modern pitch such as Langtree Park - Finn is no Thurstone but his stout frame and methodical style was made for this weather whilst Williams sits between the two as more of a man for all seasons, no puin intended.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 11:10 am
|
Joined: Tue May 12, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 47
|
I totally agree.
I mentioned dropping Miller to a couple of lads at work. The response I got was more or less "That's going to do his confidence a lot of good". Unless I'm missing the point, we are in the business of trying to win games, not prop up various player's feelings.
If he's dropped and has the right attitude, he will fight for his place and feel he had a point to prove. If not then that's an opportunity wasted for him.
For me Chester (who I also like) is fortunate that Kear appears to be an honourable man. By now a lot of people in Kear's position would be having a quiet word with MC, saying I can turn this around, you need to show this guy the door. I don't think for a minute that Kear would do that, but I bet he's thinking about it.
Of course equally, a couple of wins and this all goes away.
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:03 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4446
Location: Outside your remit
|
I dunno about the whole dropping Miller thing. I think he gives us an extra dimension when attacking and knows how to find the try line.
Agree with the point about him being more effective on a dry track but still a bit too early to be making changes to key positions at this point. We battled hard against a very physical Hull side and had the better of Hudds for much of that game - we could easily be on 4 points by now.
|
There's Only One F in Wakefield
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 2:26 pm
|
Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 12:25 pm
Posts: 202
|
vastman wrote:
Typical banality and mutual back slapping that now typifies this snowflake forum these days.
Spotting a players limitations is not negative it's sensible especially when it's been apparent for three seasons.
It's horses for courses and Miller simply can't do what we need especially in the heavier conditions of the early season - I didn't make that theory up - check it out.
At the moment we are just wasting a talent in scenario in which he can't shine. When your whole game depends on sure footed agility and blistering off the mark speed and the innate ability to support the man with the ball then now isn't your time.
We have a bigger better squad now why not use it. You look at great managers like Alex Ferguson - he was always willing to leave out his best players if he thought the team would function better without them for that particular moment.
As for my Chester comment, is it just me who's clocked this. There cannot be a more vulnerable Manager in the competition probably in sport at the moment than he. It may or may not have been planned this way but Chester is the only Coach who has sat next to him a man who most sensible people consider to be a high quality and far more experienced Coach with a genuine track record of success who could take over at a moments notice - come on the clock is ticking for Chester so he needs to get it right and for me at the moment Miller is the wrong man for the job - in two month time he may well be the right one.
Looking out of my window I still see it as heavy under foot even on a modern pitch such as Langtree Park - Finn is no Thurstone but his stout frame and methodical style was made for this weather whilst Williams sits between the two as more of a man for all seasons, no puin intended.
The main real flaw in your argument is, can you 'prove' that for certain dropping Miller benefits the team and makes us win games and not suffer a couple of narrow defeats as we have done so far?! You can't know for sure that if Williams & Finn started at halfback in the two losses, then one or both of those games the result would had been different?? Seems to me that Miller is still an easy 'scapegoat' figure for some yes we all have our favourites, and maybe would slightly disagree with team selection, that's the nature of the beast. If say in April and beyond when it does (hopefully) warm up and dry up, and we lose certain games, then it can't be Millers' fault because he has the required underfoot conditions you say he needs, and therefore the team needs to succeed??!!
|
|
Thu Mar 02, 2017 3:05 pm
|
Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2004 5:56 pm
Posts: 2790
|
Vastman talks a lot of sense here. Pretty much echo my thoughts on Miller although I'm a bit more critical of Miller and still not convinced by him.
Me and the bro often have a laugh during games saying Ashurst must hate Miller for all the close to the line hospital passes he throws him. 10 a game is about right.
I don't think Miller is a bad player but he doesn't have the vision to create space or organise plays.
|
Top six 2005 - Trinity.
|
c}