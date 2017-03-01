Upanunder wrote:

we've only payed 2 games and you want chester out and kear in

I dunno who to ring first, the Samaritans, A & E or a funeral director.........with Saints away Friday night, I doubt you'll make the weekend at this rate... well you're a bundle of joyous optimism aren't youwe've only payed 2 games and you want chester out and kear inI dunno who to ring first, the Samaritans, A & E or a funeral director.........with Saints away Friday night, I doubt you'll make the weekend at this rate...

Typical banality and mutual back slapping that now typifies this snowflake forum these days.Spotting a players limitations is not negative it's sensible especially when it's been apparent for three seasons.It's horses for courses and Miller simply can't do what we need especially in the heavier conditions of the early season - I didn't make that theory up - check it out.At the moment we are just wasting a talent in scenario in which he can't shine. When your whole game depends on sure footed agility and blistering off the mark speed and the innate ability to support the man with the ball then now isn't your time.We have a bigger better squad now why not use it. You look at great managers like Alex Ferguson - he was always willing to leave out his best players if he thought the team would function better without them for that particular moment.As for my Chester comment, is it just me who's clocked this. There cannot be a more vulnerable Manager in the competition probably in sport at the moment than he. It may or may not have been planned this way but Chester is the only Coach who has sat next to him a man who most sensible people consider to be a high quality and far more experienced Coach with a genuine track record of success who could take over at a moments notice - come on the clock is ticking for Chester so he needs to get it right and for me at the moment Miller is the wrong man for the job - in two month time he may well be the right one.Looking out of my window I still see it as heavy under foot even on a modern pitch such as Langtree Park - Finn is no Thurstone but his stout frame and methodical style was made for this weather whilst Williams sits between the two as more of a man for all seasons, no puin intended.