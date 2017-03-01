WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chase sacked ?

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:41 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1736
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
It was mentioned on face book yesterday, don't know if its still there. Being reported now that Rocky has been suspended by Leigh over the same incident.

Good lad Rocky

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 5:56 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1269
JINJER wrote:
Ok, I'll temper my question a little, you called the guy the "ringleader", is he in the public eye, or his he a ringleader as in a well known local hard man?

The way you've phrased the question I've a feeling you know already and just want me to confirm it.

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:18 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25473
Location: Poodle Power!
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Not what I am saying Kirmudgeonly, we have plenty of standard players, tough fit lads who will run at brick walls if required. what we dont have is a single player who can make a pass that allows said standard player to run round the brick wall. Just look at what Ashurst has to contend with every week playing outside Miller, he gets 10 passes every match where he gets two defenders clobbering him the moment he receives the pass. Finn can make a pass but not from dummy half. Lets hope we have not seen all that Williams has to offer. If a player with Chase`s ability was available to us then we would be mad to not have an interest. Do you think Tim Smith would have opened up the Hudds defense : answer yes he would, he was a total idiot but boy could he play rugby


I have been saying this for the last two years - Miller has no RL brain at all and I don't think he ever will. He's fantastic to watch on a dry pitch when the packs on top and he can occasionally unlock a defence with some individual stuff but he offers nothing to his team mates.

A warning to Chester who I like - drop Miller for now - put Finn and Williams together - if you don''t it will be the first thing Kear does when he takes over from you in the next eight weeks - mark my words. :(
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:45 pm
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6066
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
The way you've phrased the question I've a feeling you know already and just want me to confirm it.

Not a clue mate, just trying to get a clearer picture in my head as to what's gone on.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:52 pm
Upanunder

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 67
vastman wrote:
I have been saying this for the last two years - Miller has no RL brain at all and I don't think he ever will. He's fantastic to watch on a dry pitch when the packs on top and he can occasionally unlock a defence with some individual stuff but he offers nothing to his team mates.

A warning to Chester who I like - drop Miller for now - put Finn and Williams together - if you don''t it will be the first thing Kear does when he takes over from you in the next eight weeks - mark my words. :(


well you're a bundle of joyous optimism aren't you
we've only payed 2 games and you want chester out and kear in
I dunno who to ring first, the Samaritans, A & E or a funeral director.........with Saints away Friday night, I doubt you'll make the weekend at this rate...:)

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:28 am
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25473
Location: Poodle Power!
Upanunder wrote:
well you're a bundle of joyous optimism aren't you
we've only payed 2 games and you want chester out and kear in
I dunno who to ring first, the Samaritans, A & E or a funeral director.........with Saints away Friday night, I doubt you'll make the weekend at this rate...:)


Typical banality and mutual back slapping that now typifies this snowflake forum these days.

Spotting a players limitations is not negative it's sensible especially when it's been apparent for three seasons.

It's horses for courses and Miller simply can't do what we need especially in the heavier conditions of the early season - I didn't make that theory up - check it out.

At the moment we are just wasting a talent in scenario in which he can't shine. When your whole game depends on sure footed agility and blistering off the mark speed and the innate ability to support the man with the ball then now isn't your time.

We have a bigger better squad now why not use it. You look at great managers like Alex Ferguson - he was always willing to leave out his best players if he thought the team would function better without them for that particular moment.

As for my Chester comment, is it just me who's clocked this. There cannot be a more vulnerable Manager in the competition probably in sport at the moment than he. It may or may not have been planned this way but Chester is the only Coach who has sat next to him a man who most sensible people consider to be a high quality and far more experienced Coach with a genuine track record of success who could take over at a moments notice - come on the clock is ticking for Chester so he needs to get it right and for me at the moment Miller is the wrong man for the job - in two month time he may well be the right one.

Looking out of my window I still see it as heavy under foot even on a modern pitch such as Langtree Park - Finn is no Thurstone but his stout frame and methodical style was made for this weather whilst Williams sits between the two as more of a man for all seasons, no puin intended.
SUPPORT SWAG...
c}