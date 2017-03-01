vastman wrote:
I have been saying this for the last two years - Miller has no RL brain at all and I don't think he ever will. He's fantastic to watch on a dry pitch when the packs on top and he can occasionally unlock a defence with some individual stuff but he offers nothing to his team mates.
A warning to Chester who I like - drop Miller for now - put Finn and Williams together - if you don''t it will be the first thing Kear does when he takes over from you in the next eight weeks - mark my words.
well you're a bundle of joyous optimism aren't you
we've only payed 2 games and you want chester out and kear in
I dunno who to ring first, the Samaritans, A & E or a funeral director.........with Saints away Friday night, I doubt you'll make the weekend at this rate...
