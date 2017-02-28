|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6031
|
I would imagine Cas/Leeds would the perfect match for Thaler
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:04 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:54 pm
Posts: 11
|
Willzay wrote:
I would imagine Cas/Leeds would the perfect match for Thaler
Yes he loves the big show, only problem is he likes to be the star of it lol
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:34 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4977
Location: Over there
|
There's a Rhinos fan on Twitter giving an eye-witness account that suggests that he is the victim in this, and was not at fault. The person seems quite genuine in that he is slagging off Rangi but saying whatever happened wasn't his fault. If the club come to the same view, he might return to being what he was on Friday night: largely invisible.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:02 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1268
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
No denying his RL ability but, he has more baggage than enough and he is just as likely to destroy the team as make it successful.
I think Powell is an excellent coach and he hasn't played Chase very much at all.
He Left Cas under a cloud, left Salford under a cloud, gone from Cas again ? and you think that he could solve our problems.
We are still trying to get over having some clowns of our own so, no thanks.
Great talent but not a team player.
Correct on both counts mate but Rangi only arrived for the last few games of 2016 and despite arriving very unfit Powell played him a few times and he has started both games this season.
|
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:07 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1268
|
Slugger McBatt wrote:
There's a Rhinos fan on Twitter giving an eye-witness account that suggests that he is the victim in this, and was not at fault. The person seems quite genuine in that he is slagging off Rangi but saying whatever happened wasn't his fault. If the club come to the same view, he might return to being what he was on Friday night: largely invisible.
That's what I'm hearing Slugger, the reason he's in trouble with the club is that he should not have been in Ponty. He tried to walk away but any one who knows the ringleader of the 5 that beat him up will understand.
|
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 1:10 am
|
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6063
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
|
newgroundb4wakey wrote:
That's what I'm hearing Slugger, the reason he's in trouble with the club is that he should not have been in Ponty. He tried to walk away but any one who knows the ringleader of the 5 that beat him up will understand.
So name him, who is the ringleader of the 5?
If your info is genuine your club need that info.
|
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 2:30 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3470
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Although he had a good spell at Cas, first time around, Chase wasn't exactly ripping up tree's at Salford and whilst you say that he wouldn't have stood round and watched Brough, last Friday, Salford, were gash, even when he was playing for them.
Therefore, whatever talents he possesses, he ain't the new messiah and IMO, he's more likely to wreck the team than make it successful.
If he's so good, why would Cas manage so well without him.
I have a problem with Powell where Chase is concerned, here are some of the things he said about Chase after the Tangi Ropati assault.
"the challenge he put in on Tangi has no place on a rugby league field"
Daryl Powell described the incident as “appalling.”
“It was a clear elbow to his jaw. It’s appalling and it has got no place on a rugby league field."
Powell was Ropati's coach at Featherstone at the time and saw first hand the devastating impact that Chase's tackle had on Ropati's life, Ropati's never played pro rugby again and suffers from the effects to this day.
Powell then Signs Chase to play for Castleford
|
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:17 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1268
|
JINJER wrote:
So name him, who is the ringleader of the 5?
If your info is genuine your club need that info.
It was mentioned on face book yesterday, don't know if its still there. Being reported now that Rocky has been suspended by Leigh over the same incident.
|
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:27 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1580
Location: wakefield
|
Rocky at 7 Chase at 6 ; No we are talking
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: alegend, altofts wildcat, B V Bob, ball-in-hand, bellycouldtackle, bren2k, coco the fullback, JINJER, M62 J30 TRINITY, Manuel, NEwildcat, PHe, pocket 4's, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, steadygetyerboots-on, The Devil's Advocate, Top Saint, TrinityDave, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 291 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}