wrencat1873 wrote: Although he had a good spell at Cas, first time around, Chase wasn't exactly ripping up tree's at Salford and whilst you say that he wouldn't have stood round and watched Brough, last Friday, Salford, were gash, even when he was playing for them.

Therefore, whatever talents he possesses, he ain't the new messiah and IMO, he's more likely to wreck the team than make it successful.

If he's so good, why would Cas manage so well without him.

I have a problem with Powell where Chase is concerned, here are some of the things he said about Chase after the Tangi Ropati assault."the challenge he put in on Tangi has no place on a rugby league field"Daryl Powell described the incident as “appalling.”“It was a clear elbow to his jaw. It’s appalling and it has got no place on a rugby league field."Powell was Ropati's coach at Featherstone at the time and saw first hand the devastating impact that Chase's tackle had on Ropati's life, Ropati's never played pro rugby again and suffers from the effects to this day.Powell then Signs Chase to play for Castleford