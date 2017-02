wrencat1873 wrote:

No denying his RL ability but, he has more baggage than enough and he is just as likely to destroy the team as make it successful.

I think Powell is an excellent coach and he hasn't played Chase very much at all.

He Left Cas under a cloud, left Salford under a cloud, gone from Cas again ? and you think that he could solve our problems.



We are still trying to get over having some clowns of our own so, no thanks.



Great talent but not a team player.