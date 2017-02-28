|
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Drat it looks like he is just been dropped and not sacked, `dealt with internally `.
As I said, another final warning. Not all clubs have an MC in charge.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:23 pm
Guess as and when they come available we should always sign trouble makers preferably foreign rather than build for the future
So carney for johnston , hock for annikin, chase for miller, kyle lovet for crowther all work for me
Tue Feb 28, 2017 5:09 pm
Not what I am saying Kirmudgeonly, we have plenty of standard players, tough fit lads who will run at brick walls if required. what we dont have is a single player who can make a pass that allows said standard player to run round the brick wall. Just look at what Ashurst has to contend with every week playing outside Miller, he gets 10 passes every match where he gets two defenders clobbering him the moment he receives the pass. Finn can make a pass but not from dummy half. Lets hope we have not seen all that Williams has to offer. If a player with Chase`s ability was available to us then we would be mad to not have an interest. Do you think Tim Smith would have opened up the Hudds defense : answer yes he would, he was a total idiot but boy could he play rugby
Tue Feb 28, 2017 5:52 pm
Nah sorry, he's in the class of the do-not-touch-with-a-barge-pole alongside Ryan Bailey.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 6:14 pm
[youtube][/youtube]
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Glad somebody else has noticed.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 6:29 pm
Tue Feb 28, 2017 6:47 pm
There's more to this than is initially creeping out!
I'll be surprised if he remains a Cas player but if he doesn't I wouldn't want him anywhere near Wakefield Trinity
Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:19 pm
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Williams was throwing some nice passes around in the friendlies, he could be the guy - good organiser too.
As for Chase - absolutely not - no doubting his skill but his demons get the better of him too much. We rely on morale and great team bond more than most and he's not worth the risk of him breaking it.
