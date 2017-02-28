Not what I am saying Kirmudgeonly, we have plenty of standard players, tough fit lads who will run at brick walls if required. what we dont have is a single player who can make a pass that allows said standard player to run round the brick wall. Just look at what Ashurst has to contend with every week playing outside Miller, he gets 10 passes every match where he gets two defenders clobbering him the moment he receives the pass. Finn can make a pass but not from dummy half. Lets hope we have not seen all that Williams has to offer. If a player with Chase`s ability was available to us then we would be mad to not have an interest. Do you think Tim Smith would have opened up the Hudds defense : answer yes he would, he was a total idiot but boy could he play rugby