bellycouldtackle wrote:
Drat it looks like he is just been dropped and not sacked, `dealt with internally `.
As I said, another final warning. Not all clubs have an MC in charge.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, cosmicat, Deeencee, dull nickname, eastardsley, Emley Cat, exiledcat, Fordy, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], hazzard, imwakefieldtillidie, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Kirmudgeonly, M62 J30 TRINITY, Nothus, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, The Devil's Advocate, TRB, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 264 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}