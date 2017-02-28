WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chase sacked ?

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 1:32 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1574
Location: wakefield
Do you think Chase would have stood around last Friday and watch Brough do what ever he liked ?

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 1:37 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6059
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Do you think Chase would have stood around last Friday and watch Brough do what ever he liked ?

No, he'd probably have lost his head, tw@ted him and been sent off.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 1:50 pm
NEwildcat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 287
Location: Hartlepool
No chance, do not touch him with a barge pole! He obviously has many issues and wherever he ends up there's trouble.

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 1:50 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5766
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
He's too valuable to Cas. If there's any truth in the rumour then I suspect yet another final warning.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 1:52 pm
bazzo44 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 01, 2007 12:55 pm
Posts: 3581
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Built a settled team, built something good : thats excellent but also note that it a loosing team that is heading for a bottom two finish and MPG with Hull KR, but hey lets not worry we have a nice set of lads who are settled.
Chase would turn them into a team that could just win the odd match

Rubbish
Image
when this is built the beers on me :thumb:


Yorkshire by birth
Normanton
By grace of God

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 2:01 pm
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6059
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
He's too valuable to Cas. If there's any truth in the rumour then I suspect yet another final warning.

Don't think so, Powell and Gill seem generally honourable guys, if it's been proved that he's done as the rumour's suggest he'll be out on his Butt.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 2:14 pm
lampyboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 06, 2012 1:56 pm
Posts: 1183
I for one was amazed when cas took him back. He's a talented individual of that no doubt but he seems a problem at every club he's been at.
It's a gamble with him but he will definitely end up playing at another S L club.

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 2:14 pm
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 1
Even if Wakey wanted him, I'm not sure the money would be there for him

Re: Chase sacked ?

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 2:15 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7531
bellycouldtackle wrote:
not sure I ever had the plot inside man , which bit of my post are you unsure about : has Chase been sacked ? if yes what for ?

Surely you cannot question that he would be ideal for our team


No denying his RL ability but, he has more baggage than enough and he is just as likely to destroy the team as make it successful.
I think Powell is an excellent coach and he hasn't played Chase very much at all.
He Left Cas under a cloud, left Salford under a cloud, gone from Cas again ? and you think that he could solve our problems.

We are still trying to get over having some clowns of our own so, no thanks.

Great talent but not a team player.
c}