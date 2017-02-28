bellycouldtackle wrote: not sure I ever had the plot inside man , which bit of my post are you unsure about : has Chase been sacked ? if yes what for ?



Surely you cannot question that he would be ideal for our team

No denying his RL ability but, he has more baggage than enough and he is just as likely to destroy the team as make it successful.I think Powell is an excellent coach and he hasn't played Chase very much at all.He Left Cas under a cloud, left Salford under a cloud, gone from Cas again ? and you think that he could solve our problems.We are still trying to get over having some clowns of our own so, no thanks.Great talent but not a team player.