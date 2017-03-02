You see, the evidence that his man-management skills are lacking just doesnt stack up. Even taking the most anti-mcdermott position, that what we have won we did so because of the players not Mcdermott, then his ability to keep out of the way of himself is something that uber-coach Tony Smith failed to do with imo our best squad of players in 2005 and 2006. In 2006 i remember the common wisdom was that Smith was struggling because he had lost McDermotts man management skills when he went to London.



In McDermotts 6 seasons so far he has won 3 SL titles, 2 challenge cups, a WCC and LLS, im not sure how much more there was to get out of the squad. In that time we have seen the emergence of Golding, Lilley, Sutcliffe, Ward, Singleton, Handley, Keinhorst. Baldwinson, Walters and many more. Its wrong to say he hasnt developed players.



I get the disappointment of last season, and ive said myself that we look like a team about to click in to form, but thats as good as we have looked for over a year and that is not good enough. But it is simplistic to look at McDermotts job performance on not getting the best out of his team last year, Ive no doubt we could fire McDermott bring in a few ringers and finish comfortably in the top 8. We are Leeds Rhinos. Our aim has to be higher than that. Our aim is for the next 15 years to better the last 15 years. We don't do that by chopping and changing, we do that by consistency.



We shouldnt minimise McDermotts achievements, nor should we give him a free reign. If we collapse like we did at times we did last year he should go, if we dont at least show some obvious signs of clicking this year, he should go. But when/if McDermott goes, it has to be part of the plan for the next 15 years and not as a response to some of the impossible expectations that some have.