leedsnsouths wrote: Not writing Sutcliffe off whatsoever and I think he has the potential to become a top 6, but the fact is that he currently isn't living up to that potential and Mac must be at least partly responsible for his lack of development.



Zak was a 6 at Fev btw, and I will give Mac (or his coaching staff) credit for developing his and Golding's defence at fullback, but his attack arguably got worse in the time he spent with us, given he scored 20 tries in his first full season but never repeated that.

My point is, and this goes to sals and rhinoms posts too, many players have potential, few reach it and the judgements on here of who will or won't are generally terrible. I'm not saying people shouldn't express them just that it leaves McDermott on a hiding to nothing when he is held responsible for others crappy opinions. Which is what Schofield has done here.It's also impossible for any coach when opinions are not only poor but they wildly vacillate on the changing winds if they aren't ridiculously contradictory. Sutcliffe is both the saviour one week not good enough the next. Lilley is championship level yet also unfairly kept out of the team. Leeds aren't exciting to watch but we need structure like Wanes Wigan, they need to start afresh buy go back to someone already failed once at Leeds like Powell.