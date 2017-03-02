SmokeyTA wrote: Hardaker went from lower league winger to man of steel fullback under McDermott. He showed consistent improvement year on year. The only reason Hardaker isn't still at Leeds, isn't England's first choice fullback and has gone backwards over the last year is entirely and solely down to Hardaker.



Sutcliffe suffered two major injuries and is still only 22. People may wish to write him off now, they are wrong. Just as people wanted to write off Ashton Golding last year and are now seeing him as our fullback for the next decade.



There was a time that people didn't see anything in Ryan Hall and saw Donald and Smith as our better options, then they moaned about how losing BJB was a huge mistake marched only by not giving the spot to Jodie Broughton. There was a time that Rob Mulhern should have been a full first team player, that Liam hood was hard done to by McDermott. There was much wailing and gnashing of teeth on here when Wire signed Mick Learmonth. There are people who would have told you Jimmy Keinhorst wouldn't make an SL player while they had a hole in their ass.

Not writing Sutcliffe off whatsoever and I think he has the potential to become a top 6, but the fact is that he currently isn't living up to that potential and Mac must be at least partly responsible for his lack of development.Zak was a 6 at Fev btw, and I will give Mac (or his coaching staff) credit for developing his and Golding's defence at fullback, but his attack arguably got worse in the time he spent with us, given he scored 20 tries in his first full season but never repeated that.