|
|
Biff Tannen wrote:
He is a bit out there but that is what he is paid to do i guess and he doesn't hold back, that l quite like. You can see he has passion for the game still too.i actually watched this a few days back when it first came on premier sports and was waiting for someone to bring this up.
A lot of what he says i agree with of course then there is some stuff i don't but that doesn't make him an idiot and one thing is for sure, he doesn't TTPL as far as Leeds are concerned and says it how he sees unlike others working in the RL media who wear rose tinted glasses for their ex club and we have to put up with every week.
Yes he's passionate but he's inconsistent and most of what he says, you can tell, is purely to get some attention. I just can't take him seriously.
In that short clip alone he's admitting he wanted Jordan Lilley in the England squad last year & Liam Sutcliffe in the England squad 2 years ago. That's ridiculous enough but he then goes on to say that the coach isn't letting them play to their strengths... despite Lilley not even playing this year and him supposedly being good enough for England last year based on a few games under the same coach.
Like I said, he's an idiot.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Just nipped outside for a cig and watched it on my phone. I completely agree with him. Since 2010 we consistently had Sinfield, Burrow and McGuire at 6 & 7. Sinfields now retired, McGuires not up to a full season and Burrow has played alot of his recent rugby off the bench & filling in at hooker. Were not gonna get anywhere unless we nail down their replacements and quick. Sutcliffe isn't McGuire/Sinfield and Lilley isn't Burrow. If they are the answer then they need to be given the chance to prove it. One or two games here and there isnt gonna cut it. We seem to have nailed down a decent 9 now and from what I hear from the Bulls fans at work Lilley's doing well at the moment. Lets bring him back now, he cant do any worse than the last 3 weeks.
|
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
[quote="Rhinoshaund III"]Just nipped outside for a cig and watched it on my phone. I completely agree with him. Since 2010 we consistently had Sinfield, Burrow and McGuire at 6 & 7. Sinfields now retired, McGuires not up to a full season and Burrow has played alot of his recent rugby off the bench & filling in at hooker. Were not gonna get anywhere unless we nail down their replacements and quick. Sutcliffe isn't McGuire/Sinfield and Lilley isn't Burrow. If they are the answer then they need to be given the chance to prove it. One or two games here and there isnt gonna cut it. We seem to have nailed down a decent 9 now and from what I hear from the Bulls fans at work Lilley's doing well at the moment. Lets bring him back now, he cant do any worse than the last 3 weeks.[/q
I agree with him totally he's passionate about Leeds doing well and speaks from the heart. Some like him some don't!
He is talking utter and complete nonsense. Regardless of your views on McDermott, Schofield is talking b0llocks.
SmokeyTA wrote:
He is talking utter and complete nonsense. Regardless of your views on McDermott, Schofield is talking b0llocks.
He isn't at all just watch the games to prove that one Lilley isn't even here & 2 Suttcliffe has bore the brunt after 2 games & got dropped.
RHINO-MARK wrote:
He isn't at all just watch the games to prove that one Lilley isn't even here & 2 Suttcliffe has bore the brunt after 2 games & got dropped.
Sutcliffe was always going to bare the brunt, personally I think he has played really well this year.
Schofield was talking nonsense 2 years ago when he said Sutcliffe should be in the England squad (i fully believe he will get there, but not yet), and he was talking absolute nonsense when he suggested Lilley for England, who, more than anything isnt physically capable of a full season of SL never mind international RL yet.
Now he has to find a scapegoat to justify the utter stupidity of the opinions he has voiced over years. Over the last two years Sutcliffe has suffered two pretty bad injuries, and Lilley is still only 20, the idea that they arent internationals yet because of McDermotts coaching is ludicrous.
SmokeyTA wrote:
Sutcliffe was always going to bare the brunt, personally I think he has played really well this year.
Schofield was talking nonsense 2 years ago when he said Sutcliffe should be in the England squad (i fully believe he will get there, but not yet), and he was talking absolute nonsense when he suggested Lilley for England, who, more than anything isnt physically capable of a full season of SL never mind international RL yet.
Now he has to find a scapegoat to justify the utter stupidity of the opinions he has voiced over years. Over the last two years Sutcliffe has suffered two pretty bad injuries, and Lilley is still only 20, the idea that they arent internationals yet because of McDermotts coaching is ludicrous.
When Suttcliffe broke into the first team in 2013 at just 18 he looked a top player, but he hasn't improved in 4 years. Similarly, Hardaker was at Leeds 6 years but never improved his passing, yet he looks better already after a few months with Powell.
