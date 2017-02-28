Biff Tannen wrote: He is a bit out there but that is what he is paid to do i guess and he doesn't hold back, that l quite like. You can see he has passion for the game still too.i actually watched this a few days back when it first came on premier sports and was waiting for someone to bring this up.



A lot of what he says i agree with of course then there is some stuff i don't but that doesn't make him an idiot and one thing is for sure, he doesn't TTPL as far as Leeds are concerned and says it how he sees unlike others working in the RL media who wear rose tinted glasses for their ex club and we have to put up with every week.

Yes he's passionate but he's inconsistent and most of what he says, you can tell, is purely to get some attention. I just can't take him seriously.In that short clip alone he's admitting he wanted Jordan Lilley in the England squad last year & Liam Sutcliffe in the England squad 2 years ago. That's ridiculous enough but he then goes on to say that the coach isn't letting them play to their strengths... despite Lilley not even playing this year and him supposedly being good enough for England last year based on a few games under the same coach.Like I said, he's an idiot.