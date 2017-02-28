loiner81 wrote: He was one of my favourite players and rightly deserves to be labelled an all time great.



Since he's retired and started writing for the media he's gone on to make one ridiculous claim after another and fully deserves being labelled an idiot.

He is a bit out there but that is what he is paid to do i guess and he doesn't hold back, that l quite like. You can see he has passion for the game still too.i actually watched this a few days back when it first came on premier sports and was waiting for someone to bring this up.A lot of what he says i agree with of course then there is some stuff i don't but that doesn't make him an idiot and one thing is for sure, he doesn't TTPL as far as Leeds are concerned and says it how he sees unlike others working in the RL media who wear rose tinted glasses for their ex club and we have to put up with every week.