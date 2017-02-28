WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sour grapes from Cunningham

Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:03 am
Just read on "Love Rugby League" site Cunningham saying that they should have won and would have had there been a video ref, quote "“It’s the unknown of going to Leigh and playing in all these places, in these games that you’re expected to win and you come against a bit of turmoil and adversity and things go against you."

Of course he goes on to say credit to Leigh blah blah blah. There is only one question to answer - "who wanted it more?" and there is no doubt we did.

To quote JJB from Leeds - when you point the finger of blame (at the officials in this case) three fingers are pointing at you Mr Cunningham.

Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:49 am
I'm not sure if it's our grapes, but it is rather lame from him isn't it?
Not exactly showing a winning mentality which is good for the next time we play Saints.
I really love the attitude of the lads and coaching team, wanting to improve every game and doing so.
Wigan haven't won the GF because of favourable video refs and to win you need to be good enough that when decisions don't go your way, you can overcome that.

Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:00 am
To be honest he looks to be referring to the whole game overall.His main gripe being Saints where poor responding to disappointment.Although I agree using officials as an excuse and if HIgham doesn't score we win,is purely hypothetical.His interview on LCTV regarding chickens is much more heat of the moment stuff,but no mention of chickens in this statement.
