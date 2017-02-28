Just read on "Love Rugby League" site Cunningham saying that they should have won and would have had there been a video ref, quote "“It’s the unknown of going to Leigh and playing in all these places, in these games that you’re expected to win and you come against a bit of turmoil and adversity and things go against you."
Of course he goes on to say credit to Leigh blah blah blah. There is only one question to answer - "who wanted it more?" and there is no doubt we did.
To quote JJB from Leeds - when you point the finger of blame (at the officials in this case) three fingers are pointing at you Mr Cunningham.
