Congrats to McD. He's not the man to take the club forward but he certainly was the man to get the best out of the team he inherited, which he did. I only wish he'd moved on after 2015 and then people wouldn't feel the need to call him names now. I think if I met him I'd like him, I've certainly liked a lot of what I've seen of him over the years but there are other people that this club needs right now. It's a very different job to the one he did up to 2015.