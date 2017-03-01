|
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
People are kidding themselves. McDermott is under no pressure at all and has full respect of clubs heirachy rightly or wrongly.
Cant see him going anywhere for a while.
All this 60% stuff doesnt add up as something GH would do at all.
Having full respect doesn't equate to full backing if/when things start going t1t$ up.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:56 am
A string of bad results may well test the resolve of Garry and paul caddick. Especially having to listen to the chants of taxi for Brian.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:33 pm
Congrats to McD. He's not the man to take the club forward but he certainly was the man to get the best out of the team he inherited, which he did. I only wish he'd moved on after 2015 and then people wouldn't feel the need to call him names now. I think if I met him I'd like him, I've certainly liked a lot of what I've seen of him over the years but there are other people that this club needs right now. It's a very different job to the one he did up to 2015.
Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:42 pm
DHM wrote:
Congrats to McD. He's not the man to take the club forward but he certainly was the man to get the best out of the team he inherited, which he did. I only wish he'd moved on after 2015 and then people wouldn't feel the need to call him names now. I think if I met him I'd like him, I've certainly liked a lot of what I've seen of him over the years but there are other people that this club needs right now. It's a very different job to the one he did up to 2015.
I would echo those sentiments.
I really wouldn't want to see Mac being force out to a chorus of boos abuse from the fans but it does seem that is the only way he will be leaving the club right now
Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:10 pm
Be fortunate to spend enough time at a club like Leeds in a comp of have and have-nots and even a wage stealer will eventually rack up a hundred league wins.
McDermott's win % in said fixtures is actually one of the worst seen at Leeds during the SL era.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:45 am
Biff Tannen wrote:
I would echo those sentiments.
I really wouldn't want to see Mac being force out to a chorus of boos abuse from the fans but it does seem that is the only way he will be leaving the club right now
I don't think he will get sacked midseason no matter how we are doing. But a finish out of the top 4 with no CC and I think everyone will see the need for a change.
He knows how to get players up for the really big games, but under Mac we have never been consistent enough, remember that if we always had the top 4 playoffs like we do now, Mac could only have won one GF.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:03 am
But we didn't and he did.
Played the system to perfection and game up trumps.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:19 am
leedsnsouths wrote:
I don't think he will get sacked midseason no matter how we are doing. But a finish out of the top 4 with no CC and I think everyone will see the need for a change.
He knows how to get players up for the really big games, but under Mac we have never been consistent enough, remember that if we always had the top 4 playoffs like we do now, Mac could only have won one GF.
I too would be quite surprised if he was sacked mid season. More likely an announcement that this season will be his last and the successor for 2018 announced.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:58 pm
DHM wrote:
Congrats to McD. He's not the man to take the club forward but he certainly was the man to get the best out of the team he inherited, which he did. I only wish he'd moved on after 2015 and then people wouldn't feel the need to call him names now. I think if I met him I'd like him, I've certainly liked a lot of what I've seen of him over the years but there are other people that this club needs right now. It's a very different job to the one he did up to 2015.
I'd agree with this.
Generally, I think caddick/hetheringtons loyalty to coaches is admirable but surely after last year he's should be hanging by a thread and the fact that our problems from last year are still unaddressed doesn't reflect well.
Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:01 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
I don't think he will get sacked midseason no matter how we are doing. But a finish out of the top 4 with no CC and I think everyone will see the need for a change.
He knows how to get players up for the really big games, but under Mac we have never been consistent enough, remember that if we always had the top 4 playoffs like we do now, Mac could only have won one GF.
We really can't wait that long other wise it will take us years to recover he has to go now,
