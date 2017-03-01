WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ton up for McDermott

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Ton up for McDermott

 
Post a reply

Re: Ton up for McDermott

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 9:24 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 603
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
People are kidding themselves. McDermott is under no pressure at all and has full respect of clubs heirachy rightly or wrongly.

Cant see him going anywhere for a while.

All this 60% stuff doesnt add up as something GH would do at all.

Having full respect doesn't equate to full backing if/when things start going t1t$ up.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Ton up for McDermott

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:56 am
Backwoodsman Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 915
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
A string of bad results may well test the resolve of Garry and paul caddick. Especially having to listen to the chants of taxi for Brian.

Re: Ton up for McDermott

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:33 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8436
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
Congrats to McD. He's not the man to take the club forward but he certainly was the man to get the best out of the team he inherited, which he did. I only wish he'd moved on after 2015 and then people wouldn't feel the need to call him names now. I think if I met him I'd like him, I've certainly liked a lot of what I've seen of him over the years but there are other people that this club needs right now. It's a very different job to the one he did up to 2015.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: Ton up for McDermott

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:42 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4801
Location: Hill Valley
DHM wrote:
Congrats to McD. He's not the man to take the club forward but he certainly was the man to get the best out of the team he inherited, which he did. I only wish he'd moved on after 2015 and then people wouldn't feel the need to call him names now. I think if I met him I'd like him, I've certainly liked a lot of what I've seen of him over the years but there are other people that this club needs right now. It's a very different job to the one he did up to 2015.


I would echo those sentiments.

I really wouldn't want to see Mac being force out to a chorus of boos abuse from the fans but it does seem that is the only way he will be leaving the club right now
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Ton up for McDermott

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:10 pm
tvoc User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22085
Be fortunate to spend enough time at a club like Leeds in a comp of have and have-nots and even a wage stealer will eventually rack up a hundred league wins.

McDermott's win % in said fixtures is actually one of the worst seen at Leeds during the SL era.

Re: Ton up for McDermott

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 12:45 am
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1010
Biff Tannen wrote:
I would echo those sentiments.

I really wouldn't want to see Mac being force out to a chorus of boos abuse from the fans but it does seem that is the only way he will be leaving the club right now


I don't think he will get sacked midseason no matter how we are doing. But a finish out of the top 4 with no CC and I think everyone will see the need for a change.

He knows how to get players up for the really big games, but under Mac we have never been consistent enough, remember that if we always had the top 4 playoffs like we do now, Mac could only have won one GF.

Re: Ton up for McDermott

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:03 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7727
Location: SWMC Coach
But we didn't and he did.

Played the system to perfection and game up trumps.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: Ton up for McDermott

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:19 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9479
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
leedsnsouths wrote:
I don't think he will get sacked midseason no matter how we are doing. But a finish out of the top 4 with no CC and I think everyone will see the need for a change.

He knows how to get players up for the really big games, but under Mac we have never been consistent enough, remember that if we always had the top 4 playoffs like we do now, Mac could only have won one GF.


I too would be quite surprised if he was sacked mid season. More likely an announcement that this season will be his last and the successor for 2018 announced.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Ton up for McDermott

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 8:58 pm
Omar Little User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2008 9:45 pm
Posts: 1474
Location: West Side, Baltimore
DHM wrote:
Congrats to McD. He's not the man to take the club forward but he certainly was the man to get the best out of the team he inherited, which he did. I only wish he'd moved on after 2015 and then people wouldn't feel the need to call him names now. I think if I met him I'd like him, I've certainly liked a lot of what I've seen of him over the years but there are other people that this club needs right now. It's a very different job to the one he did up to 2015.


I'd agree with this.

Generally, I think caddick/hetheringtons loyalty to coaches is admirable but surely after last year he's should be hanging by a thread and the fact that our problems from last year are still unaddressed doesn't reflect well.
You come at the king - You better not miss.

It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Re: Ton up for McDermott

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 9:01 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1342
leedsnsouths wrote:
I don't think he will get sacked midseason no matter how we are doing. But a finish out of the top 4 with no CC and I think everyone will see the need for a change.

He knows how to get players up for the really big games, but under Mac we have never been consistent enough, remember that if we always had the top 4 playoffs like we do now, Mac could only have won one GF.

We really can't wait that long other wise it will take us years to recover he has to go now,
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, bazdev, Biff Tannen, Big Jim Slade, bonaire, Budgiezilla, Bullsmad, CHEADLE LEYTHER, cheekydiddles, Chestnutrhino, craigizzard, ducknumber1, Emagdnim13, ernest shackleton, Fallon, Ferdy, FGB, Fieldheadrhino, gary numan, Gazwire, HRS Rhino, Iamlegend, Itchy Arsenal, Kernel, King Street Cat, Kiyan, knockersbumpMKII, krisleeds, leedsnsouths, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mark_W, Maverick Rhino, Moonshine, pie.warrior, recall, redeverready, rodhutch, rollin thunder, runningman29, ScottyWire, Seth, settle rhino, Sherbert Dip, Singing Warrior, SmokeyTA, son of headingley, southyorksdave, steadygetyerboots-on, tad rhino, tenerifeRhino, ThePrinter, TOMCAT, tomlufc, Tron, Walter Neff, WF Rhino and 865 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,528,0222,59975,8044,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
18-26
BRISBANE
TV  
...Full time - LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
0-36
HULL FC  
...Latest
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
42-0
LEEDS
TV  
...McShane try, gale goal - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}