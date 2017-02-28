Gotcha wrote: I was responding to the point about heavy loss, rather than just a loss post made. And you might be correct, but way I was told, it was lose 60% out of a sequence of games. Which of course 4 out of 10 is the same, but probably a fairer run.

i dont think we can afford to wait ten games or so by then the top four is a long shot if were already 8-10 points down at the halfway point. we must win at least 2 of our next 3 at if we do lose one then if its a close game and the side is improving so be it. but so far this season we are not going forward and all the signs say two losses and maybe a good hiding are due. hope i am wrong. i for one cannot stomach another hiding by Cas,