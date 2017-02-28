|
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:03 am
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:07 am
A heavy loss at cas and could be his last game.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:13 am
rollin thunder wrote:
A heavy loss at cas and could be his last game.
Nope, would have to lose to Catalans as well.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:39 am
I reckon we could get absolutely tonked in both and the club would still wait until the season's end to call it a day. And even that assumes a poor run of results subsequent to those games.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:10 am
Gotcha wrote:
Nope, would have to lose to Catalans as well.
I thought his new contract stated he had to win 4 out of 10 games to avoid the sack?
Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:39 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
I thought his new contract stated he had to win 4 out of 10 games to avoid the sack?
I was responding to the point about heavy loss, rather than just a loss post made. And you might be correct, but way I was told, it was lose 60% out of a sequence of games. Which of course 4 out of 10 is the same, but probably a fairer run.
Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:53 pm
Gotcha wrote:
I was responding to the point about heavy loss, rather than just a loss post made. And you might be correct, but way I was told, it was lose 60% out of a sequence of games. Which of course 4 out of 10 is the same, but probably a fairer run.
i dont think we can afford to wait ten games or so by then the top four is a long shot if were already 8-10 points down at the halfway point. we must win at least 2 of our next 3 at if we do lose one then if its a close game and the side is improving so be it. but so far this season we are not going forward and all the signs say two losses and maybe a good hiding are due. hope i am wrong. i for one cannot stomach another hiding by Cas,
Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:57 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
i dont think we can afford to wait ten games or so by then the top four is a long shot if were already 8-10 points down at the halfway point. we must win at least 2 of our next 3 at if we do lose one then if its a close game and the side is improving so be it. but so far this season we are not going forward and all the signs say two losses and maybe a good hiding are due. hope i am wrong. i for one cannot stomach another hiding by Cas,
Usually quite tight at there place. Twice when they stormed ahead of us in 2015 at home, one was from a 4 day turnaround because we decided to stick with our Sunday fixture prior whereas Cas went and got there's moved to the Friday and the other was post Wembley when we looked shattered.
