I reckon we could get absolutely tonked in both and the club would still wait until the season's end to call it a day. And even that assumes a poor run of results subsequent to those games.

"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)