WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Disciplinary outcomes

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Disciplinary outcomes

 
Post a reply

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 6:43 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3527
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
The SOL one was a f 'kin disgrace, intentional shot to the head, no attempt at a legitimate tackle in any way shape or form.
the panel gave mitigating factors to reduce the ban but then forgot about the aggravating factors.
he didn't accept his EGP so how can the panel state that he plead guilty (given how clear cut it was how can you not in any case)
They graded it as a C stating it was reckless, no, it was clearly deliberate, how can it not be given there was no attempt at a tackle at all.

Panel wording:
Potential for serious injury
MITIGATING FACTORS

first half dismissal, guilty plea, exemplary disciplinary record and first caution in 15 year career.
REASONS FOR DECISION

The tribunal have watched the DVD on several occasions and are satisfied this offence was graded correctly at Grade C. There is no doubt this was a reckless tackle. The contact with the opponents head was at speed and with considerable force. There was significant risk there would be contact with opponents head. This type of tackle would normally attract a more severe sanction. However taking into consideration the player was dismissed from the field in the first half of the game, the fact he has accepted his guilt and his exemplary record within the game over a long period of time this tribunal feel that a 1 match suspension and a £300 fine are appropriate.

no previous cautions because the disciplinary is a fackin joke, you only have to look at the Matt Bowen late/high shot that he jumped into to wipe out the Hudds player in his first match and got nothing for it to know the system is bent!

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:28 pm
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 590
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
I see what you mean.

Why do you think that Wigan are treated more leniently than Hull by the RFL? When you say 'cheating' - do you think money is changing hands or something equally sinister?


Its not Hull alone regarding Wigan's unfairly favourable treatment by the RFL. The cases I quoted involved Widnes and Wakefield and they didn't just outrage their supporters but the rest of the clubs as well. No its not money changing hands, but as has been said its clear favourable treatment. Whether it is just a legacy of the outrageously partisan stewardship from Uncle Mo's time I don't know but I would guess (fairly confidently though) that if you polled supporters around the game about who gets the most favourable treatment from the RFL then Wigan would be comfortably first, followed by Leeds with daylight third. To answer the inevitable complaints from some Wigan fans that this is mere jealousy then why don't St Helens attract a similar amount of dislike, even back to when they were at their peak? After all they had what most regard as the best ever team in the SL era yet you won't get many saying they got there by unfair means.

And don't get me started on salary cap cheating as well...

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:39 pm
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 590
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
no previous cautions because the disciplinary is a fackin joke, you only have to look at the Matt Bowen late/high shot that he jumped into to wipe out the Hudds player in his first match and got nothing for it to know the system is bent!


The no previous cautions or similar no previous offence is one of the oddest things about the disciplinary. It seems that someone with an appalling disciplinary record is allowed a let off (providing he plays for a favoured club) if he hasn't done this particular offence before. So Flower in the case I mentioned earlier got off because he hadn't done a spear tackle before. Only in this last week, Ablett - one of the grubbiest players in the game had his suspension put at the bottom end because he'd never clattered into a ref before. It's almost as if you have to collect an armful of badges like a Scout, head shot, cannonball, chicken wing, choke hold, etc before they even start thinking of previous for players from some clubs.

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 6:11 am
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17169
There's no conspiracy and there's no favourable treatment to certain clubs.

Claiming that there is just smacks of paranoia.

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:19 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25299
Is there a list anywhere of who sits on these panels? Any of our ex players on them? Who made the decision on watts

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:24 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25299
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
There's no conspiracy and there's no favourable treatment to certain clubs.

Claiming that there is just smacks of paranoia.



There is definitely a history of some players receiving much more lenient treatment than others. The lack of consistency and transparency of the process is what frustrates fans. We all know that other players will get dealt with much more leniently than watts for similar "tackles" this year.

The scenario where ex players are sitting on panels for players of their former clubs is open to criticism so should be stopped

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Thu Mar 02, 2017 7:45 am
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10392
Erik the not red wrote:
The no previous cautions or similar no previous offence is one of the oddest things about the disciplinary. It seems that someone with an appalling disciplinary record is allowed a let off (providing he plays for a favoured club) if he hasn't done this particular offence before. So Flower in the case I mentioned earlier got off because he hadn't done a spear tackle before. Only in this last week, Ablett - one of the grubbiest players in the game had his suspension put at the bottom end because he'd never clattered into a ref before. It's almost as if you have to collect an armful of badges like a Scout, head shot, cannonball, chicken wing, choke hold, etc before they even start thinking of previous for players from some clubs.


I can just picture Shaun Wane sat with his players telling them what new piece of foul play they can all try this week. They've probably got a whole team working to find something Ben Flower has never been done for before.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, davey37, Google [Bot], Greavsie, Jake the Peg, Mr. Zucchini Head, rodney_trotter, themightynortherner and 140 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,527,5021,45075,8034,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANE
TV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}