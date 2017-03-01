The SOL one was a f 'kin disgrace, intentional shot to the head, no attempt at a legitimate tackle in any way shape or form.

the panel gave mitigating factors to reduce the ban but then forgot about the aggravating factors.

he didn't accept his EGP so how can the panel state that he plead guilty (given how clear cut it was how can you not in any case)

They graded it as a C stating it was reckless, no, it was clearly deliberate, how can it not be given there was no attempt at a tackle at all.



Panel wording:

Potential for serious injury

MITIGATING FACTORS



first half dismissal, guilty plea, exemplary disciplinary record and first caution in 15 year career.

REASONS FOR DECISION



The tribunal have watched the DVD on several occasions and are satisfied this offence was graded correctly at Grade C. There is no doubt this was a reckless tackle. The contact with the opponents head was at speed and with considerable force. There was significant risk there would be contact with opponents head. This type of tackle would normally attract a more severe sanction. However taking into consideration the player was dismissed from the field in the first half of the game, the fact he has accepted his guilt and his exemplary record within the game over a long period of time this tribunal feel that a 1 match suspension and a £300 fine are appropriate.



no previous cautions because the disciplinary is a fackin joke, you only have to look at the Matt Bowen late/high shot that he jumped into to wipe out the Hudds player in his first match and got nothing for it to know the system is bent!