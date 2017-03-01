Chris71 wrote:

To be honest I think 4 games considering Watts was also sinbinned is on the harsh side for the tackle. However as long as the RFL are consistant and all tackles similar to the one by Watts are met with the same level of punishment then we can have no arguement, but I'm betting there will be very different stories through the season etc.



Wonder what charge Hicks was brought up on? Think Baitieri is unfortunate to cop a ban as seemed more like Hicks ran into him and he just put his hands up to stop him colliding.



Still think the disciplinary is not transparent enough and still has a different set of rules for certain clubs but thats just the cynic in me .