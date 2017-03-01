|
|
Staffs FC wrote:
Watts is a top forward. If you're playing prop in SL you will find yourself in an occasional bit of bother. 4 matches is on the harsh side but it wasn't a great tackle - obviously we all await to see the disciplinary reaction after the next throw on TV.
Possibly, but I think some of the more 'exuberent' tackling comes directly from the coaching the forwards are receiving and the way the coach is trying to fire the team up. Until that changes or calms down, expect to have almost regular appearances at the disciplinary panel every week.
|
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 8:28 am
|
|
I don't think we can complain about the 4-match ban or the sin-binning, that kind of stuff needs stamping out, utter stupidity from Wattsy really.
Other than that I thought he had a really good game on Thursday, but he is prone to the odd brainfart (as most rugby players are to be fair), but his brainfarts are usually really costly. For someone who's on the pitch for what around 50-70% of the time, he gives away a stupid amount of penalties too.
|
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:01 am
|
|
To be honest I think 4 games considering Watts was also sinbinned is on the harsh side for the tackle. However as long as the RFL are consistant and all tackles similar to the one by Watts are met with the same level of punishment then we can have no arguement, but I'm betting there will be very different stories through the season etc.
Wonder what charge Hicks was brought up on? Think Baitieri is unfortunate to cop a ban as seemed more like Hicks ran into him and he just put his hands up to stop him colliding.
Still think the disciplinary is not transparent enough and still has a different set of rules for certain clubs but thats just the cynic in me.
|
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 10:18 am
|
|
Chris71 wrote:
To be honest I think 4 games considering Watts was also sinbinned is on the harsh side for the tackle. However as long as the RFL are consistant and all tackles similar to the one by Watts are met with the same level of punishment then we can have no arguement, but I'm betting there will be very different stories through the season etc.
Wonder what charge Hicks was brought up on? Think Baitieri is unfortunate to cop a ban as seemed more like Hicks ran into him and he just put his hands up to stop him colliding.
Still think the disciplinary is not transparent enough and still has a different set of rules for certain clubs but thats just the cynic in me.
Agree on that. McShane copped a 1-match ban for lifting the legs (dangerous throw) in R1, charged as a Grade B, Watts though was a Grade D and 4-matches.
They were different in that Watts was third man in and McShane on his own, but it'd be good to have clarity on whether that was the reasoning behind the more severe grading (and if not, what was).
|
|
Wed Mar 01, 2017 11:38 am
|
|
number 6 wrote:
picked up an injury during the catalan game and will use the time off to recover from it, he posted on twitter a few moments ago, that he hopes the disciplinary panel are consistent if similar happens again
dont hold your breath on the last sentance!
But they are remarkably consistent, its just those additional clauses they don't publish
1 If the player is required for an England appearance and its thought he can't be replaced adequately then adjust the sentence to ensure he is available.
2 If he plays for Leeds then 1 game automatic discount, latest example has just happened when you compare Ablett and Batieri up for similar (though of course Ablett's exemplary record apparently helped
).
3 If he plays for Wigan then ask them what their needs are and have the freedom to reduce to whatever the pie eating cheats demand.
4 Just for fun if a chairman of a club is being awkward or annoying (Koucash springs to mind as the most common offender) then impose a harsher sentence on his players.
|
