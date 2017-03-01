I don't think we can complain about the 4-match ban or the sin-binning, that kind of stuff needs stamping out, utter stupidity from Wattsy really.



Other than that I thought he had a really good game on Thursday, but he is prone to the odd brainfart (as most rugby players are to be fair), but his brainfarts are usually really costly. For someone who's on the pitch for what around 50-70% of the time, he gives away a stupid amount of penalties too.