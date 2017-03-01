Staffs FC wrote: Watts is a top forward. If you're playing prop in SL you will find yourself in an occasional bit of bother. 4 matches is on the harsh side but it wasn't a great tackle - obviously we all await to see the disciplinary reaction after the next throw on TV.

Possibly, but I think some of the more 'exuberent' tackling comes directly from the coaching the forwards are receiving and the way the coach is trying to fire the team up. Until that changes or calms down, expect to have almost regular appearances at the disciplinary panel every week.