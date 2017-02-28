WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Disciplinary outcomes

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Disciplinary outcomes

 
Post a reply

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:10 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10389
Mrs Barista wrote:
Smart. Did Watts have one?


It said EGP not available. Not sure if that was due to him or due to the grading, if you get what I mean.

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:11 pm
ccs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2444
Mrs Barista wrote:
Smart. Did Watts have one?
I don't think you can use an EGP above a certain grading.

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:17 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17121
Location: Back in Hull.
Think Watts used it last year.

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:22 pm
ccs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2444
It's no EGP for grade D and above.

If the Player is not eligible for an Early Guilty plea, or chooses not to submit an Early Guilty Plea, or if the Charge is Graded D or above, the matter will be referred to the On-Field Operational Rules Tribunal for determination.

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:26 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17121
Location: Back in Hull.
ccs wrote:
It's no EGP for grade D and above.


You are right, but he did use his last year, do won't be able to use it in the near future.

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:29 pm
ccs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2444
Dave K. wrote:
You are right, but he did use his last year, do won't be able to use it in the near future.


You're right - here's the jargon....

For the avoidance of doubt if a Player has previously used an Early Guilty Plea the date from which the 12-month period starts will be the date on which the previous suspension started and not the date on which he entered the Early Guilty Plea.

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:41 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17121
Location: Back in Hull.
ccs wrote:
You're right - here's the jargon....



If I remember rightly that ban was harsh and he shouldn't have used hi EGP, not that it would have helped, can't remember who is was against?

Needs to control himself more.

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:44 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25295
Dave K. wrote:
If I remember rightly that ban was harsh and he shouldn't have used hi EGP, not that it would have helped, can't remember who is was against?

Needs to control himself more.



I think a lot of it with watts is fatigue mixed with over enthusiasm. He gets over played due to bowden and green being weaker than watts and taylor.

I like watts a lot and he's a very important part of the team. Let's be honest, before his sin binning we all thought he'd won us the game with a great piece of individual play

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:01 pm
Staffs FC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 12, 2005 2:09 pm
Posts: 13088
Location: East Staffordshire
Watts is a top forward. If you're playing prop in SL you will find yourself in an occasional bit of bother. 4 matches is on the harsh side but it wasn't a great tackle - obviously we all await to see the disciplinary reaction after the next throw on TV.
"To play your best football you need players with enthusiasm and drive and energy." - Peter Sterling

Adam Pearson said not wrote:
I know there are two franchises and two clubs (in Hull) and that will remain forever more

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:34 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10039
picked up an injury during the catalan game and will use the time off to recover from it, he posted on twitter a few moments ago, that he hopes the disciplinary panel are consistent if similar happens again


dont hold your breath on the last sentance!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, DABHAND, Fields of Fire, Hessle Roader, Jake the Peg, joburg, Keiththered, Large Paws, Marcus's Bicycle, PCollinson1990, shauney, Staffs FC, swissfan, the artist, themightynortherner, x teacher and 263 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,9572,15875,8004,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}