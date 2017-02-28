WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:38 pm
ccs
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2442
Scott Taylor pleads not guilty and is found not guilty of a Grade B charge of Other Contrary Behaviour. :D

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:42 pm
Hessle Roader
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3921
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
ccs wrote:
Scott Taylor pleads not guilty and is found not guilty of a Grade B charge of Other Contrary Behaviour. :D


Great news!!
Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:46 pm
Hessle Roader
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3921
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
Watts banned for 4 games and fined £300. A chance for one of the young lads to stake a claim.
Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:47 pm
Bal
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am
Posts: 12383
Location: Elloughton
Hessle Roader wrote:
Watts banned for 4 games and fined £300. A chance for one of the young lads to stake a claim.


4 games. That seems quite harsh. Especially as he pleaded guilty.
Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:47 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10389
Watts gets 4 matches. A bit on the harsh side imo but those tackles do need stamping out. Taylor getting nothing is good news though. I think I prefer this outcome to 3 and 1 which I'd what I thought might happen.

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:05 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17118
Location: Back in Hull.
Bal wrote:
4 games. That seems quite harsh. Especially as he pleaded guilty.


And was sinbinned for it.

Great news about Taylor, thought and a great chance for Masi or Turgut.

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:21 pm
DABHAND
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Apr 22, 2008 10:01 pm
Posts: 1234
Location: High on a hill
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Watts gets 4 matches. A bit on the harsh side imo but those tackles do need stamping out. Taylor getting nothing is good news though. I think I prefer this outcome to 3 and 1 which I'd what I thought might happen.

No problem with him getting a four match ban as long as the RL are consistent with their bans.If everybody was treated the same there would be no problems,but the RL seem to have different bans for different players and different clubs
Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:53 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24264
Location: West Yorkshire
Great news about Taylor, was fearing 2 games tbh. Did he have an EGP?
Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:56 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25293
Mrs Barista wrote:
Great news about Taylor, was fearing 2 games tbh. Did he have an EGP?



I believe he did but they chose not to use it and plead not guilty

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:06 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24264
Location: West Yorkshire
Jake the Peg wrote:
I believe he did but they chose not to use it and plead not guilty

Smart. Did Watts have one?
