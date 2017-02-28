Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: Personally I wouldn't have even called Moa up. It was marginally late, but had Ellis not been hurt it would have gone without a mention. Taylor should just get a warning about his technique. Watts will get 3 matches.

Moa's looked worse because Ellis wasn't expecting it, it was marginal but as Ellis was injured it will get harsher treatment than if GE had just got up and played on, never really understood the logic in that but its the way it goes.Taylors shoulder charge in isolation wasn't overly bad, never attacked the head and again would usually go without mention, the fact it looked like a bit of a 'retribution' tackle may go against him and add in he flew in numerous times in the game and seemed to have lost his head.The Watts one I've seen worse get a minimal penalty (usually O'laughlin) but I've also seen lesser ones given a long ban. It looked more petulant than bad technique but I would expect him to get 3.