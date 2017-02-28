WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 1:43 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Personally I wouldn't have even called Moa up. It was marginally late, but had Ellis not been hurt it would have gone without a mention. Taylor should just get a warning about his technique. Watts will get 3 matches.


Moa's looked worse because Ellis wasn't expecting it, it was marginal but as Ellis was injured it will get harsher treatment than if GE had just got up and played on, never really understood the logic in that but its the way it goes.
Taylors shoulder charge in isolation wasn't overly bad, never attacked the head and again would usually go without mention, the fact it looked like a bit of a 'retribution' tackle may go against him and add in he flew in numerous times in the game and seemed to have lost his head.
The Watts one I've seen worse get a minimal penalty (usually O'laughlin) but I've also seen lesser ones given a long ban. It looked more petulant than bad technique but I would expect him to get 3.

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 2:03 pm
barham red wrote:
Moa's looked worse because Ellis wasn't expecting it, it was marginal but as Ellis was injured it will get harsher treatment than if GE had just got up and played on, never really understood the logic in that but its the way it goes.
Taylors shoulder charge in isolation wasn't overly bad, never attacked the head and again would usually go without mention, the fact it looked like a bit of a 'retribution' tackle may go against him and add in he flew in numerous times in the game and seemed to have lost his head.
The Watts one I've seen worse get a minimal penalty (usually O'laughlin) but I've also seen lesser ones given a long ban. It looked more petulant than bad technique but I would expect him to get 3.


Agree with most of that but I'm not sure about the "retribution tackle." I didn't get that impression at all. Unless I'm thinking of the wrong tackle, I assumed he was being done for the one in the second half that Catalans kicked to go 14-14.

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:01 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Agree with most of that but I'm not sure about the "retribution tackle." I didn't get that impression at all. Unless I'm thinking of the wrong tackle, I assumed he was being done for the one in the second half that Catalans kicked to go 14-14.


To be fair Tag did seem to be "on a mission" following Moa's late hit on Gaz Ellis.
Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:02 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Agree with most of that but I'm not sure about the "retribution tackle." I didn't get that impression at all. Unless I'm thinking of the wrong tackle, I assumed he was being done for the one in the second half that Catalans kicked to go 14-14.


You're probably right, I was thinking he flew in on Moa, but thinking again that one missed and it was Houghton's (legitimate) tackle that did for Moa. Taylor just seemed to be on one for most of the game.

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:12 pm
Taylor (and Watts) both off to Red Hall tonight to get it sorted.

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 5:29 pm
If either gets a ban will depend on the current flavour of the month interpretation of the rules. If it was not for the injury I would say Taylor's shoulder charge was worse than Moa's. Both tackles a little late but Moa did wrap his arm around Ellis, something that Taylor did not do. With Watts I think it was a lack of communication/understanding between tacklers rather than anything premeditated or malicious. Would not be surprised to see both get a ban but would be surprised if Watts got more that 1-2 games.

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 6:19 pm
@TheRFL
.@DragonsOfficiel Sam Moa pleads not guilty & is found not guilty of a Grade B charge of Other contrary behaviour

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 6:20 pm
@TheRFL
.@DragonsOfficiel Jason Baitieri pleads guilty to a Grade A charge of contact with a match official and is banned for 1 match & fined £300

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 6:51 pm
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
@TheRFL
.@DragonsOfficiel Sam Moa pleads not guilty & is found not guilty of a Grade B charge of Other contrary behaviour



Right outcome. Nothing wrong with moa's hit on ellis

Re: Disciplinary outcomes

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 6:52 pm
watts will get 3 games and taylor 1 I think
c}