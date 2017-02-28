Erik the not red wrote: JJB was a grade A offence and Kelly was grade B hence the difference.



On to Thursday and Ta'ai has already made an EGP and so will miss this game. Nothing about Taylor so far so are Hull going to risk contesting it? It will be interesting to see what Watts gets - if only we could cheat the system like Wigan do.

correct. however, JJB still could have got a 1 match ban as he didn't have a EGP available. what made it more strange is that he had a similar charge on record from last year (probably why there was no EGP to use). Kelly used his EGP so got a 1 match ban - however in theory with a decent previous record he could have got off with a fine. As the OP says it will be interesting with a rhinos player up again tonight, my thinking is that they will both get 1 match. i would be hopeful that hull can get watts downgraded from d to maybe b, if they can argue about the intent in the tackle, though to be fair watts has had one or two warnings about tackle technique in the last couple of seasons.