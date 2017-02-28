WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Disciplinary outcomes

Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:55 am
This week's outcomes will be interesting.

The other week both Albert Kelly and Jamie Jones Buchanan submitted EGPs to a Grade B offence.

Kelly got 1 match, but JJB got just a fine.

This week, Taylor and Ablett are both up for Grade B, so lets hope for some luck this time and just a fine for Taylor.

The fact that Sam Moa has also been called up is no consolation - if the referee had the proper grip on the game he could have settled it down before Taylor and Watts lost their heads. Yes, it was stupid of them but the ref has to bear some responsibility for his utter lack of control. Mind you with the ludicrous James Child running one touchline he was never going to get any help from there either !
The disciplinary committee don't take into account that poor refereeing inflames games, but if you ask Ganson everything in the garden is rosy. :roll:

Tue Feb 28, 2017 10:36 am
I think Watts is a little unlucky to have a grade D charge. IMO its worthy of a charge but not a deliberate attempt to forcefully drive the ball carrier in to the floor.

Taylor did lose his head and was reckless when flying into some tackles in the second half. It might look impressive at the time (some of the big hits) but if its going to cost us with player bans its fairly pointless
Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:03 pm
JJB was a grade A offence and Kelly was grade B hence the difference.

On to Thursday and Ta'ai has already made an EGP and so will miss this game. Nothing about Taylor so far so are Hull going to risk contesting it? It will be interesting to see what Watts gets - if only we could cheat the system like Wigan do.

Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:57 pm
Moa described as a late tackle, Taylor a shoulder charge, I wonder what the outcome will be?

Tue Feb 28, 2017 1:01 pm
ccs wrote:
Moa described as a late tackle, Taylor a shoulder charge, I wonder what the outcome will be?


Personally I wouldn't have even called Moa up. It was marginally late, but had Ellis not been hurt it would have gone without a mention. Taylor should just get a warning about his technique. Watts will get 3 matches.

Tue Feb 28, 2017 1:02 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Personally I wouldn't have even called Moa up. It was marginally late, but had Ellis not been hurt it would have gone without a mention. Taylor should just get a warning about his technique. Watts will get 3 matches.


Agreed on all counts.

Tue Feb 28, 2017 1:15 pm
Erik the not red wrote:
JJB was a grade A offence and Kelly was grade B hence the difference.

On to Thursday and Ta'ai has already made an EGP and so will miss this game. Nothing about Taylor so far so are Hull going to risk contesting it? It will be interesting to see what Watts gets - if only we could cheat the system like Wigan do.


correct. however, JJB still could have got a 1 match ban as he didn't have a EGP available. what made it more strange is that he had a similar charge on record from last year (probably why there was no EGP to use). Kelly used his EGP so got a 1 match ban - however in theory with a decent previous record he could have got off with a fine. As the OP says it will be interesting with a rhinos player up again tonight, my thinking is that they will both get 1 match. i would be hopeful that hull can get watts downgraded from d to maybe b, if they can argue about the intent in the tackle, though to be fair watts has had one or two warnings about tackle technique in the last couple of seasons.
