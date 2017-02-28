WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Disciplinary outcomes

This week's outcomes will be interesting.

The other week both Albert Kelly and Jamie Jones Buchanan submitted EGPs to a Grade B offence.

Kelly got 1 match, but JJB got just a fine.

This week, Taylor and Ablett are both up for Grade B, so lets hope for some luck this time and just a fine for Taylor.

The fact that Sam Moa has also been called up is no consolation - if the referee had the proper grip on the game he could have settled it down before Taylor and Watts lost their heads. Yes, it was stupid of them but the ref has to bear some responsibility for his utter lack of control. Mind you with the ludicrous James Child running one touchline he was never going to get any help from there either !
The disciplinary committee don't take into account that poor refereeing inflames games, but if you ask Ganson everything in the garden is rosy. :roll:

