BiltonRobin wrote: I would like to see some squad rotation, until players are tried in a position we will never know how good they are.

I'm old enough to remember us signing an aussie as hooker cover, he couldn't get in the team so Roger tried him at loose man. He went on to win the Daley M - Gavin Miller

What a player he was When I first so him he played in our A team and my mate who was with me said he looks like a monkey but he was great I think he won our man of steel the first aussie to do so