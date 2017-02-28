Pickering Red wrote: Moss looks a very tidy player playing in a new unfamiliar position. He has done nothing wrong other than being outside of Minns who doesn't pass to him. Wind back a season and Sio's try tally diminished with Minns as his centre. Moss is good under the high ball, is decent defensively and scored a peach of a try against Rochdale. FFS - give him time.



Shaw - steady at best but again good under the high ball. Butler-Fleming and Oakes will be in the CC side and then the League side once Shaw has a mare or we get an injury in the outside backs.



If Horne gets picked, I'll get a muck spreader and soil the CP pitch. Still haven't forgiven him for his MPG indiscretions and probably never will. Milton ahead of him any day of the week for me.



Despite early stage execution issues, I am a big admirer of Abdull and Ellis in the halves and Quinlan at FB. The current centres are class players and the front row is a major upgrade so far over last year.

Moss isn't a bad player. In fact most of the team are going well. Moss just looks indecisive at times. That might not be just down to him switching roles. I'm all for giving him a bit more time.My only slight concern is the halves although neither have done anything drastically wrong, we could do with one of them having more experience in certain situations.It's working at the moment though so can't see any real need for changes unless forced by injury. Some positions may need stengthening though as the season goes on if gradual improvements aren't made if we want to get back to SL on the first chance. In four more matches a third of the season will have gone, improvements need to be evident (even if only slight) by then.