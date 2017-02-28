WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Team I would select for Sheffield would be........

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR The Team I would select for Sheffield would be........

 
Post a reply

Re: The Team I would select for Sheffield would be........

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 3:17 pm
Pickering Red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1089
Moss looks a very tidy player playing in a new unfamiliar position. He has done nothing wrong other than being outside of Minns who doesn't pass to him. Wind back a season and Sio's try tally diminished with Minns as his centre. Moss is good under the high ball, is decent defensively and scored a peach of a try against Rochdale. FFS - give him time.

Shaw - steady at best but again good under the high ball. Butler-Fleming and Oakes will be in the CC side and then the League side once Shaw has a mare or we get an injury in the outside backs.

If Horne gets picked, I'll get a muck spreader and soil the CP pitch. Still haven't forgiven him for his MPG indiscretions and probably never will. Milton ahead of him any day of the week for me.

Despite early stage execution issues, I am a big admirer of Abdull and Ellis in the halves and Quinlan at FB. The current centres are class players and the front row is a major upgrade so far over last year.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: The Team I would select for Sheffield would be........

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 4:20 pm
R.B.A 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2004 9:02 pm
Posts: 3804
Assuming Scruton and Clark are missing then the only changes I would make would be to bring in Milton and Horne. We lose some grunt up front but I don't see what other option we have at the minute. Start Kavanagh and Clarkson, bring Mulhurn and Milton off the bench in the front row.
Really not seeing any reason to drop either of our wingers. Moss is a match winner whilst Shaw has done nothing wrong and is still playing his way back from a major injury. As the season progresses Oakes will put them under massive pressure, he is special, but I don't think that Sheens is over keen to blood youngsters at the minute. Butler-Fleming we know absolutely nothing about to be honest so until we see him in action for the reserves I will reserve judgement.
"Dream Big..Work Hard".................. Sarah Storey, Paralympic Legend.

Re: The Team I would select for Sheffield would be........

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 5:40 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 636
Pickering Red wrote:
Moss looks a very tidy player playing in a new unfamiliar position. He has done nothing wrong other than being outside of Minns who doesn't pass to him. Wind back a season and Sio's try tally diminished with Minns as his centre. Moss is good under the high ball, is decent defensively and scored a peach of a try against Rochdale. FFS - give him time.

Shaw - steady at best but again good under the high ball. Butler-Fleming and Oakes will be in the CC side and then the League side once Shaw has a mare or we get an injury in the outside backs.

If Horne gets picked, I'll get a muck spreader and soil the CP pitch. Still haven't forgiven him for his MPG indiscretions and probably never will. Milton ahead of him any day of the week for me.

Despite early stage execution issues, I am a big admirer of Abdull and Ellis in the halves and Quinlan at FB. The current centres are class players and the front row is a major upgrade so far over last year.


Moss isn't a bad player. In fact most of the team are going well. Moss just looks indecisive at times. That might not be just down to him switching roles. I'm all for giving him a bit more time.

My only slight concern is the halves although neither have done anything drastically wrong, we could do with one of them having more experience in certain situations.

It's working at the moment though so can't see any real need for changes unless forced by injury. Some positions may need stengthening though as the season goes on if gradual improvements aren't made if we want to get back to SL on the first chance. In four more matches a third of the season will have gone, improvements need to be evident (even if only slight) by then.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: blakeysrobin, Bobster1, Gallanteer, Pickering Red and 84 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,7502,12375,7964,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R1
LONDON
v
TORONTO  
  Sat 4th Mar : 15:00
SL-R3
SALFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sat 4th Mar : 18:00
SL-R3
CATALANS
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
WIGAN
v
LEIGH  
  Sun 5th Mar : 03:00
NRL-R1
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLETV  
  Sun 5th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R1
MANLY
v
PARRAMATTATV  














c}