Moss looks a very tidy player playing in a new unfamiliar position. He has done nothing wrong other than being outside of Minns who doesn't pass to him. Wind back a season and Sio's try tally diminished with Minns as his centre. Moss is good under the high ball, is decent defensively and scored a peach of a try against Rochdale. FFS - give him time.



Shaw - steady at best but again good under the high ball. Butler-Fleming and Oakes will be in the CC side and then the League side once Shaw has a mare or we get an injury in the outside backs.



If Horne gets picked, I'll get a muck spreader and soil the CP pitch. Still haven't forgiven him for his MPG indiscretions and probably never will. Milton ahead of him any day of the week for me.



Despite early stage execution issues, I am a big admirer of Abdull and Ellis in the halves and Quinlan at FB. The current centres are class players and the front row is a major upgrade so far over last year.