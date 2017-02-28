TheRealist Stevo's Armpit

1. Quinlan - Class Act

2. Oakes - For me Moss has been average at best so give the lad a try, promising Talent

3. Minns - Record Speaks for itself

4. Heffernan - Proving to be an astute signing.

5. Cockayne - Proved his fitness and has to be a massive upgrade on the poor performances Shaw has put in, experience will be welcomed.

6. Abdull - Steady away but showing good signs.

7. Ellis - Much needed SL quality.

8. Scruton - Machine.

9. Lunt - Another SL standard player.

10. Clarkson - Decent but still improvements to be made.

11. Maurice Blair - Puts a decent performance in Week after week.

12. James Greenwood - Hard working forward.

13. James Donaldson - Another class player willing to do the dirty work.



14. Ben Kavanagh - Impact off the Bench.

15. George Milton - Really good in reserves, deserves the nod.

16. Robbie Mulhearn - Started to show signs of him been a formidable forward.

17. Graham Horne - Fit and ready, sure his experience would be welcomed.



Dropped

Shaw - Poor

Moss - Average at Best



Injured

Addy

Clark

Marsh

Wardill

Lawler

Butler Flemming



Missing Out

Brad Clavering - One for the future

Joe Cator - Play him in academy V Wigan

Dave Hodgson - Call on him later in the season, still got it though

Liam Harris - His time will come

Kieron Moran - Loaned to York

Will Jubb - Loaned to York

Liam Salter - Needs to massively improve to get ahead of Minns & Heffernan and the Butler Fleming when he is fit.



Well Horne wouldn't be in the side really can't see what Moss has done wrong just needs Minns to give him the ball as he's very fast as shown when scoring last week Cockayne is finished I'd have Moss and Oakes on the wings

fun time frankie wrote: Well Horne wouldn't be in the side really can't see what Moss has done wrong just needs Minns to give him the ball as he's very fast as shown when scoring last week Cockayne is finished I'd have Moss and Oakes on the wings

Horne is only in due to injuries to other key forwards. His experience would get him the gig on the bench.



Moss just looks weak in the out sets, we were spoilt with Sio and Mantalatto I suppose.



Oakes will be good and Moss might be given ball in hand but he is playing out of position.



Horne is only in due to injuries to other key forwards. His experience would get him the gig on the bench.

Moss just looks weak in the out sets, we were spoilt with Sio and Mantalatto I suppose.

Oakes will be good and Moss might be given ball in hand but he is playing out of position.

I have never seen the fascination in Shaw. I really do believe he is poor.

Yeah, I've thought Moss has looked pretty classy. I want to see more of him, not less.



With Cockayne, JBF, Oakes and Hodgson in the squad, Shaw will have plenty of competition for his spot. He's done okay so far though and looks more powerful than last year. I'm not accusing the OP of this necessarily, because there is a case for giving Cockayne a run - but over the years the opinion that we must find a place for him in the 17 has been expressed fairly frequently. For his energy, enthusiasm and now experience. Sometimes, including sometimes unfairly IMO, also because whoever is picked ahead of him is poop. Being picked ahead of BC is Rovers most poisoned chalice.

Mild Rover wrote: Yeah, I've thought Moss has looked pretty classy. I want to see more of him, not less.



With Cockayne, JBF, Oakes and Hodgson in the squad, Shaw will have plenty of competition for his spot. He's done okay so far though and looks more powerful than last year. I'm not accusing the OP of this necessarily, because there is a case for giving Cockayne a run - but over the years the opinion that we must find a place for him in the 17 has been expressed fairly frequently. For his energy, enthusiasm and now experience. Sometimes, including sometimes unfairly IMO, also because whoever is picked ahead of him is poop. Being picked ahead of BC is Rovers most poisoned chalice.

I'm not sure about Moss on the wing. For the early part of the season they have looked pretty weak doing the Ugly stuff, unable to break the line on out sets. I am not saying BC has the divine right to play and he is certainly not a long term option, more a club ambassador this year but it may give Shaw/Moss a kick up the booty to try a little harder. Maybe throw Hodgy in instead of BC, he still has a spark there!!!

Cockayne stays on the bench as cover for the backs and to spell Lunt. Scruton will probably miss this week due to suspension (when are these announced?). I think there is an arguement to give Oakes a go in front of Shaw who hasn't done a lot wrong but equally doesn't seem to offer as big a threat as he should.



I'm one of those people who thinks players under pressure for their starting spot perform better.

But looking at Sunday's opposition (Sheffield) I see they are playing Dane Chisholm at fullback.

I would hope and expect that this is a call for plenty of high bombs and tall fast wings running at him all afternoon. So that would be Shaw and Moss over Oakes and Cockayne.

c}