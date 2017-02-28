1. Quinlan - Class Act
2. Oakes - For me Moss has been average at best so give the lad a try, promising Talent
3. Minns - Record Speaks for itself
4. Heffernan - Proving to be an astute signing.
5. Cockayne - Proved his fitness and has to be a massive upgrade on the poor performances Shaw has put in, experience will be welcomed.
6. Abdull - Steady away but showing good signs.
7. Ellis - Much needed SL quality.
8. Scruton - Machine.
9. Lunt - Another SL standard player.
10. Clarkson - Decent but still improvements to be made.
11. Maurice Blair - Puts a decent performance in Week after week.
12. James Greenwood - Hard working forward.
13. James Donaldson - Another class player willing to do the dirty work.
14. Ben Kavanagh - Impact off the Bench.
15. George Milton - Really good in reserves, deserves the nod.
16. Robbie Mulhearn - Started to show signs of him been a formidable forward.
17. Graham Horne - Fit and ready, sure his experience would be welcomed.
Dropped
Shaw - Poor
Moss - Average at Best
Injured
Addy
Clark
Marsh
Wardill
Lawler
Butler Flemming
Missing Out
Brad Clavering - One for the future
Joe Cator - Play him in academy V Wigan
Dave Hodgson - Call on him later in the season, still got it though
Liam Harris - His time will come
Kieron Moran - Loaned to York
Will Jubb - Loaned to York
Liam Salter - Needs to massively improve to get ahead of Minns & Heffernan and the Butler Fleming when he is fit.
How would you play it????
