1. Quinlan - Class Act

2. Oakes - For me Moss has been average at best so give the lad a try, promising Talent

3. Minns - Record Speaks for itself

4. Heffernan - Proving to be an astute signing.

5. Cockayne - Proved his fitness and has to be a massive upgrade on the poor performances Shaw has put in, experience will be welcomed.

6. Abdull - Steady away but showing good signs.

7. Ellis - Much needed SL quality.

8. Scruton - Machine.

9. Lunt - Another SL standard player.

10. Clarkson - Decent but still improvements to be made.

11. Maurice Blair - Puts a decent performance in Week after week.

12. James Greenwood - Hard working forward.

13. James Donaldson - Another class player willing to do the dirty work.



14. Ben Kavanagh - Impact off the Bench.

15. George Milton - Really good in reserves, deserves the nod.

16. Robbie Mulhearn - Started to show signs of him been a formidable forward.

17. Graham Horne - Fit and ready, sure his experience would be welcomed.



Dropped

Shaw - Poor

Moss - Average at Best



Injured

Addy

Clark

Marsh

Wardill

Lawler

Butler Flemming



Missing Out

Brad Clavering - One for the future

Joe Cator - Play him in academy V Wigan

Dave Hodgson - Call on him later in the season, still got it though

Liam Harris - His time will come

Kieron Moran - Loaned to York

Will Jubb - Loaned to York

Liam Salter - Needs to massively improve to get ahead of Minns & Heffernan and the Butler Fleming when he is fit.



How would you play it????