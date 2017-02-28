WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Team I would select for Sheffield would be........

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:40 am
1. Quinlan - Class Act
2. Oakes - For me Moss has been average at best so give the lad a try, promising Talent
3. Minns - Record Speaks for itself
4. Heffernan - Proving to be an astute signing.
5. Cockayne - Proved his fitness and has to be a massive upgrade on the poor performances Shaw has put in, experience will be welcomed.
6. Abdull - Steady away but showing good signs.
7. Ellis - Much needed SL quality.
8. Scruton - Machine.
9. Lunt - Another SL standard player.
10. Clarkson - Decent but still improvements to be made.
11. Maurice Blair - Puts a decent performance in Week after week.
12. James Greenwood - Hard working forward.
13. James Donaldson - Another class player willing to do the dirty work.

14. Ben Kavanagh - Impact off the Bench.
15. George Milton - Really good in reserves, deserves the nod.
16. Robbie Mulhearn - Started to show signs of him been a formidable forward.
17. Graham Horne - Fit and ready, sure his experience would be welcomed.

Dropped
Shaw - Poor
Moss - Average at Best

Injured
Addy
Clark
Marsh
Wardill
Lawler
Butler Flemming

Missing Out
Brad Clavering - One for the future
Joe Cator - Play him in academy V Wigan
Dave Hodgson - Call on him later in the season, still got it though
Liam Harris - His time will come
Kieron Moran - Loaned to York
Will Jubb - Loaned to York
Liam Salter - Needs to massively improve to get ahead of Minns & Heffernan and the Butler Fleming when he is fit.

How would you play it????

Re: The Team I would select for Sheffield would be........

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 7:48 am
Well Horne wouldn't be in the side really can't see what Moss has done wrong just needs Minns to give him the ball as he's very fast as shown when scoring last week Cockayne is finished I'd have Moss and Oakes on the wings
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

c}